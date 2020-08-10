Advanced search

Socially-distant singing in the sun as ‘Can’t Sing Choir’ meet up safely during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 13:06 10 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:06 10 August 2020

Members of the March Can’t Sing Choir meet for a socially-distant singing session on Friday, August 7. Picture: Submitted

Members of the March Can’t Sing Choir meet for a socially-distant singing session on Friday, August 7. Picture: Submitted

Members of the March Can’t Sing Choir have met up for some safe socially-distant singing in the sun despite it being the “hottest day for years”.

Just over half of the 50-strong choir came together at the Rose Garden in Trinity Church in March on Friday, August 7 – all while compliant with Covid-19 rules.

David Pye, secretary, said: “Following on from the successful singing sessions in June 2020, we proved once again that we can sing in the open air.

“Singing in company with others improves our minds, our breathing, and our confidence.”

Lockdown forced the club’s weekly rehearsals to be cancelled and as soon as it was safe, the group relaunched to “beat loneliness and have fun meeting old friends”.

Mr Pye added: “Musical director, Sally Rose, lead a dozen songs and health-giving activities in groups of six throughout the day.

“A tough gig in the heat, but all choir members said it was a wonderful effort, and look forward to the next event planned for September.

“Many thanks to Sally, and our accompanist Paul, plus the choir Committee for jointly organising the very successful day.

“Our singing charmed the birds in the trees, the seagulls overhead, and the contractors laying cables in the street!”

For more information on the choir, visit: www.marchcantsingchoir.co.uk

