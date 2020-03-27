People shop as normal and ignore two-metre social distancing rule amid coronavirus outbreak
PUBLISHED: 16:00 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:00 27 March 2020
Shocking pictures have emerged of people going about their day, ignoring the Government’s two-metre social distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Photographer Terry Harris snapped dozens of shoppers walking side-by-side on Lincoln Road in Peterborough outside Iceland supermarket on Friday, March 27.
Images also show a group sat together chatting while sat on a bench while others walk down the road next to each other, with some wearing masks.
A video shows a group of men stopped at the side of the road near the supermarket, seemingly having a normal conversation like any normal day.
