Photos pose the question: Did boxer Amir Khan break social distancing rules?

Boxer Amir Khan on his charity mission to Peterborough where social distancing regulations were clearly not being strictly observed.

Boxer Amir Khan – and once Britain’s youngest Olympic medallist – delighted supporters with a trip to Peterborough on Thursday.

Social distancing went out of the window during a visit to Peterborough by boxer Amir Khan. He hugged, shook hands with supporters and posed for group shots. Strict guidelines on remaining 2m apart with those but people you live with forgotten for the day. Picture: Alan Chappell for ARCHANT Social distancing went out of the window during a visit to Peterborough by boxer Amir Khan. He hugged, shook hands with supporters and posed for group shots. Strict guidelines on remaining 2m apart with those but people you live with forgotten for the day. Picture: Alan Chappell for ARCHANT

His destination was the Topyard Boxing Club in Cromwell Road and his mission for the day to hand out food parcels to the homeless.

It was another act of kindness and generosity by the sportsman who has set up a charitable foundation to help others.

Unfortunately for Amir – and such is his popularity – that all social distancing guidelines and rules went out of the window during his visit to the city.

Our photographs show him shaking hands with well- wishers.

Disturbing food boxes to families in Peterborough. @amirkhanfoundation pls support the Amir khan foundation on #Justgiving https://t.co/oUQt1E02Hz pic.twitter.com/LBcjjfdiap — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) May 21, 2020

Some he hugged, others he invited to pose in a close together line up.

None of those attending seemed to have regard to remaining 2m distant from anyone.

Khan has been working with hospitals and vulnerable people across the country and has delivered some 15,000 packages to those in need.

Last month the British-Pakistani boxer issued an apology after it was revealed he had hosted a party for five friends at a time when the country was in lockdown.

After posting pictures of the party on his Instagram account he later told one national paper that he was asked and sorry for his actions.

