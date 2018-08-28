Advanced search

Underground electrical box catches fire and closes Soham High Street

PUBLISHED: 09:41 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:03 31 January 2019

An underground electrical box caught fire and closed the High Street in Soham on Wednesday (January 30). The road was then closed to all traffic between The Fountain and Red Lion Square. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Archant

An underground electrical box caught fire and closed the High Street in Soham last night (Wednesday January 30).

Cambs Fire crews were called to the scene at 5.01pm after reports of a fire from within a drain.

Police officers were then called to assist with firefighters and advised residents to avoid the area for several hours.

The High Street was then closed to all traffic between The Fountain and Red Lion Square.

One witness said: “Myself and my young son were parking when it happened next to our car.

“I drove my car away quickly as I wasn’t sure what was happening or how dangerous it was.”

A Cambs Fire spokesman said: “At 5.01pm on Wednesday (January 30) one crew from Ely was called to a fire on High Street in Soham.

“Firefighters arrived to find a small fire involving an underground electrical box.

“The crew extinguished the fire with a carbon dioxide extinguisher.

“They made the area safe and left the scene with staff from UK Power Networks.”

The road was re-opened at around 7pm.

