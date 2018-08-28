Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Breaking News

New rail station for Soham to be unveiled at public meetings in Soham - here’s what it could look like

PUBLISHED: 10:42 24 January 2019

Artist's impression of the proposed new rail station for Soham. Network Rail will unveil detailed proposals at public meetings in the town next month. Picture; NETWORK RAIL

Artist's impression of the proposed new rail station for Soham. Network Rail will unveil detailed proposals at public meetings in the town next month. Picture; NETWORK RAIL

Archant

Two public meetings are to take place in Soham next month to unveil design proposals for a new rail station.

Artist's impression of the proposed new rail station for Soham. Network Rail will unveil detailed proposals at public meetings in the town next month. Picture; NETWORK RAILArtist's impression of the proposed new rail station for Soham. Network Rail will unveil detailed proposals at public meetings in the town next month. Picture; NETWORK RAIL

“We have been working closely with the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined authority to develop proposals for a new station in Soham,” said a Network Rail spokesman. .

“The proposals, currently in development, include a new platform, footbridge and car park facilities on the site of the former Soham station, which closed in 1965.

“Building a new station would reconnect the town with the rail network and help to improve growth in the area, jobs and investment in the town.”

Network Rail will hold community drop-in events on Tuesday 26 and Wednesday 27 February where residents and businesses can come along to find out more about the current plans on the proposals for a new station and ask any questions direct to the project team.

The community drop-in events will be held in the Ross Peers sports centre at the following times:

Tuesday 26 February between 4pm and 8pm

Wednesday 27 February between 10am and 2pm

The early design work for the new station could allow for a second platform to be constructed if a second track is added to the line as part of a future project.

MORE TO FOLLOW

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fenland Council to close remaining one-stop shops in March and Wisbech - Chatteris and Whittlesey closed some years ago

Fenland District Council, Fenland @ your service shop in Broad Street, March, will close this year. Picture; ARCHANT

‘Leave me in peace to serve my wrongful sentence with integrity,’ says Whitemoor prisoner

Wedding day photo inside Whitemoor Prison of Blake and Mandi Tracey.

March family hit by ‘uninsured driver’ on Guyhirn roundabout say they’ve had no update from Cambridgeshire Police

The two-vehicle crash which blocked the Guyhirn roundabout on Saturday, January 19. Picture: TWITTER / @FENCOPS

Crowds flock to the 40th Whittlesey Straw Bear Festival

The 40th Whittlesey Straw Bear Festival in 2019. Back row left to right: Paul Cornell, Douglas Kell, Brian Kell BEM & Robert Taylor. Front row left to righ:t Noah Randle, Jasper Jon Kell. Picture: BRIAN KELL

Man wanted by police after knife-point robbery in Cambridgeshire

Ryan Darby (pictured) is wanted by police in connection with a knife-point robbery in Cambridge. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Most Read

Fenland Council to close remaining one-stop shops in March and Wisbech - Chatteris and Whittlesey closed some years ago

Fenland District Council, Fenland @ your service shop in Broad Street, March, will close this year. Picture; ARCHANT

‘Leave me in peace to serve my wrongful sentence with integrity,’ says Whitemoor prisoner

Wedding day photo inside Whitemoor Prison of Blake and Mandi Tracey.

March family hit by ‘uninsured driver’ on Guyhirn roundabout say they’ve had no update from Cambridgeshire Police

The two-vehicle crash which blocked the Guyhirn roundabout on Saturday, January 19. Picture: TWITTER / @FENCOPS

Crowds flock to the 40th Whittlesey Straw Bear Festival

The 40th Whittlesey Straw Bear Festival in 2019. Back row left to right: Paul Cornell, Douglas Kell, Brian Kell BEM & Robert Taylor. Front row left to righ:t Noah Randle, Jasper Jon Kell. Picture: BRIAN KELL

Man wanted by police after knife-point robbery in Cambridgeshire

Ryan Darby (pictured) is wanted by police in connection with a knife-point robbery in Cambridge. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Latest from the Cambs Times

Woman dies and four hospitalised after multi-vehicle crash on A16 between Eye and Crowland near Peterborough

A woman has died and four others have been hospitalised following a three-vehicle crash on the A14 between Eye and Crowland near Peterborough. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

New rail station for Soham to be unveiled at public meetings in Soham - here’s what it could look like

Artist's impression of the proposed new rail station for Soham. Network Rail will unveil detailed proposals at public meetings in the town next month. Picture; NETWORK RAIL

Police manhunt to find Darryl Gowler wanted in connection with blackmail, fraud and theft offences in March and Warboys

Fenland's most wanted: Darryl Gowler is wanted by police in connection with fraud, blackmail and theft offences. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Cambridgeshire-based construction business Mick George Ltd donate £47k to Parson Drove football club

Improvements have gone underway at F.C Parsons Drove near Wisbech following a near £100,000 investment. Picture: SUPPLIED

Tennis: Chatteris club celebrate successful 2018 season

Chatteris Tennis Club's men's thirds celebrate promotion
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists