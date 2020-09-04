Residents urged to improve energy efficiency through county-wide solar panels scheme
PUBLISHED: 10:00 06 September 2020
Residents across Cambridgeshire can aim to improve energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions through a county-wide initiative.
Both the county and district councils have partnered with Solar Together, where households can register to buy and install solar panels at a reduced price.
When applicants register online, they will be asked about their house, roof and electricity usage, before the county council arranges a reverse auction with pre-vetted installers on October 6, meaning the lowest bid wins.
After the auction, applicants will then have six weeks to decide whether they want to take up a recommendation and proceed with an installation.
Cllr Josh Schumann, chairman of Cambridgeshire County Council’s environment and sustainability committee, said: “Solar panels are a sound investment. Households will be saving money on their electricity bills, as well as helping to reduce CO2 emissions and support a sustainable future through increased generation of renewable energy.”
To register for the scheme and for more information, visit https://www.solartogether.co.uk/cambridgeshire/home.
