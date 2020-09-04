Residents urged to improve energy efficiency through county-wide solar panels scheme

Cllr Josh Schumann (left) has encouraged residents to take part in the Solar Together scheme, supported by the county and district councils across Cambridgeshire.

Residents across Cambridgeshire can aim to improve energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions through a county-wide initiative.

Both the county and district councils have partnered with Solar Together, where households can register to buy and install solar panels at a reduced price.

When applicants register online, they will be asked about their house, roof and electricity usage, before the county council arranges a reverse auction with pre-vetted installers on October 6, meaning the lowest bid wins.

After the auction, applicants will then have six weeks to decide whether they want to take up a recommendation and proceed with an installation.

Cllr Josh Schumann, chairman of Cambridgeshire County Council’s environment and sustainability committee, said: “Solar panels are a sound investment. Households will be saving money on their electricity bills, as well as helping to reduce CO2 emissions and support a sustainable future through increased generation of renewable energy.”

To register for the scheme and for more information, visit https://www.solartogether.co.uk/cambridgeshire/home.

