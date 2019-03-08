Chatteris hotel gears up for this year's Soldier Bear fundraiser in aid of Poppy Appeal

Chatteris hotel gears up for this year's Soldier Bear fundraiser in aid of Poppy Appeal. Picture: Supplied Supplied

Preparations are underway for a Chatteris hotel as they get set for this year's 'Solider Bear' competition as part of their Poppy Appeal fundraiser.

Chatteris hotel gears up for this year’s Soldier Bear fundraiser in aid of Poppy Appeal. Picture: Supplied Chatteris hotel gears up for this year’s Soldier Bear fundraiser in aid of Poppy Appeal. Picture: Supplied

The Cross Keys Hotel is hosting the competition where you can attempt to guess the Soldier Bear's name, with as many as 420 names to choose from.

This builds on the hotel's success last time out when they sold stained-glass poppy ornaments.

Soldier Bear is dressed in uniform from the First Gulf War which was donated by Norman Larke, chairman of the Chatteris Royal British Legion.

You may also want to watch:

The event was organised by David and Rebecca Leaning, proprietors of the Cross Keys Hotel, where visitors can also access artefacts from the conflict, which will be on display at the event.

It is £1 to enter the competition and the Soldier Bear's name will be released on Remembrance Sunday, where the winner will have the privilege of keeping the bear.

For more information on the event, contact the Cross Keys Hotel on 01354 692644 or 01354 693036.