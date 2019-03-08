Advanced search

Chatteris hotel gears up for this year's Soldier Bear fundraiser in aid of Poppy Appeal

PUBLISHED: 12:12 06 November 2019

Chatteris hotel gears up for this year’s Soldier Bear fundraiser in aid of Poppy Appeal. Picture: Supplied

Chatteris hotel gears up for this year's Soldier Bear fundraiser in aid of Poppy Appeal. Picture: Supplied

Supplied

Preparations are underway for a Chatteris hotel as they get set for this year's 'Solider Bear' competition as part of their Poppy Appeal fundraiser.

Chatteris hotel gears up for this year’s Soldier Bear fundraiser in aid of Poppy Appeal. Picture: SuppliedChatteris hotel gears up for this year’s Soldier Bear fundraiser in aid of Poppy Appeal. Picture: Supplied

The Cross Keys Hotel is hosting the competition where you can attempt to guess the Soldier Bear's name, with as many as 420 names to choose from.

This builds on the hotel's success last time out when they sold stained-glass poppy ornaments.

Soldier Bear is dressed in uniform from the First Gulf War which was donated by Norman Larke, chairman of the Chatteris Royal British Legion.

You may also want to watch:

The event was organised by David and Rebecca Leaning, proprietors of the Cross Keys Hotel, where visitors can also access artefacts from the conflict, which will be on display at the event.

It is £1 to enter the competition and the Soldier Bear's name will be released on Remembrance Sunday, where the winner will have the privilege of keeping the bear.

For more information on the event, contact the Cross Keys Hotel on 01354 692644 or 01354 693036.

Most Read

Jail for Cambridgeshire man who pulled out his girl friend’s hair, hit her, took her wages and even limited access to what food she could eat

Alexander Smith-Sturgess, 24, was jailed today for three years:: a court heard how he subjected his girlfriend to a campaign of violent and controlling abuse.

From Simon Cowell to Tom Daley: Fenland firefighter Wayne Marshall meets A-list stars as he poses for snaps at Daily Mirror’s Pride of Britain Awards in London

Strike a pose! March firefighter Wayne Marshall rubbed shoulders with the stars at the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards in London on Monday, October 28. Picture: Supplied/Wayne Marshall

Armed cops and police helicopter joins high-speed 100mph chase in Cambridgeshire as two are arrested

Arrests have been made following a 100mph car chase in Peterborough earlier this morning (November 5). Picture: Archant/Casey Gutteridge/File

Driver dies and man suffers ‘life-threatening injuries’ in separate crashes on A47

Police have confirmed that a crash on the A47 near Wisbech was fatal Picture: Chris Bishop

How Sainsbury’s tried to back pedal on Whittlesey store – and the ‘risible’ offer to scupper the deal

Whittlesey 'supermarket-gate'. How it was dubbed during the protracted battle to deliver a Sainsbury's supermarket in Whittlesey. A High Court hearing is due to end today with 4-6 weeks for the judgement.

Most Read

Jail for Cambridgeshire man who pulled out his girl friend’s hair, hit her, took her wages and even limited access to what food she could eat

Alexander Smith-Sturgess, 24, was jailed today for three years:: a court heard how he subjected his girlfriend to a campaign of violent and controlling abuse.

From Simon Cowell to Tom Daley: Fenland firefighter Wayne Marshall meets A-list stars as he poses for snaps at Daily Mirror’s Pride of Britain Awards in London

Strike a pose! March firefighter Wayne Marshall rubbed shoulders with the stars at the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards in London on Monday, October 28. Picture: Supplied/Wayne Marshall

Armed cops and police helicopter joins high-speed 100mph chase in Cambridgeshire as two are arrested

Arrests have been made following a 100mph car chase in Peterborough earlier this morning (November 5). Picture: Archant/Casey Gutteridge/File

Driver dies and man suffers ‘life-threatening injuries’ in separate crashes on A47

Police have confirmed that a crash on the A47 near Wisbech was fatal Picture: Chris Bishop

How Sainsbury’s tried to back pedal on Whittlesey store – and the ‘risible’ offer to scupper the deal

Whittlesey 'supermarket-gate'. How it was dubbed during the protracted battle to deliver a Sainsbury's supermarket in Whittlesey. A High Court hearing is due to end today with 4-6 weeks for the judgement.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Chatteris hotel gears up for this year’s Soldier Bear fundraiser in aid of Poppy Appeal

Chatteris hotel gears up for this year’s Soldier Bear fundraiser in aid of Poppy Appeal. Picture: Supplied

Here’s what happened to a 19th century tramcar once it had been found in Ely being used as a cobbler’s workshop

The Cambridge horse tram is now back to its 1880 condition. Picture: MEL RINGER/ITM

Street lighting goes green in Wisbech Park

A £23,000 upgrade of street lighting in Wisbech Park has been given a green makeover in time for the darker winter months. Picture: FDC

Environment Agency ‘should have shouted earlier on River Cam’

Environment Agency should have shouted earlier on River Cam. Picture: Archant/ Phoebe Taplin

INTERVIEW: Nineties boyband a1 talk new tour, album and reuniting 20 years on

Boyband a1 famous for hits such as Caught in the Middle and Same Old Brand New You are currently living their best lives with sold-out UK arena dates for their 20th anniversary. Picture: HUSH PR
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists