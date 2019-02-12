Councillors go behind closed doors to discuss mystery absence of chief executive Beverley Agass - public told they must wait eight days to hear more

Beverley Agass has left her post as chief executive of South Cambridgeshire District Council. We are not sure if this is temporary. The council declines to comment. Archant

Beverley Agass, the chief executive of South Cambridgeshire District Council and a former executive director of Fenland District Council, has suddenly left her post.

South Cambs Council has put out a short statement announcing that Mrs Agass “is currently not in the office”.

The statement continued: “The chief executive’s employment will be discussed in private session by the council’s employment committee today (Wednesday February 13) and will then be considered further in private session at a full council meeting next Thursday ( February 21).”

A council spokesman said: “The business of the council is continuing as normal and anyone needing to contact the chief executive should contact her office in the normal way.

“The council will not be making any further statement in respect of this matter until after the council meeting on February 21.”

Mrs Agass took up the post at South Cambs in 2017 having been, for eight years, chief executive of South Kesteven District Council.

She worked in Fenland as executive director from 2003-2006.

When she took up her post at South Cambs she told reporters she was in “listening mode” as she explored her new district.

“I’m in listening mode at the moment and I want to soak up all that’s brilliant about it, all the opportunities, some of the crinkles that people want to talk to us about,” she said.

Her focus was on housing and transport as she had identified these early on as key issues.