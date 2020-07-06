‘Something we don’t see every day’: Helicopter arrives to help stranded driver on A47
Blown out tyre on the roadside on the busy A47, who you gonna call? A helicopter?
That’s exactly what one motorist did on Friday (July 3) after breaking down near Guyhirn.
Concerned police officers stopped to assist the driver but were told everything was under control and a new wheel was being delivered.
Little did the officers know, the new wheel was being delivered by air mail and was arriving very shortly.
Several minutes later, a white helicopter landed in a nearby field and the wheel was handed over – allowing the driver to continue his journey.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Our officers see a lot as part of the job but this was certainly a first!
“On Friday, they attended the A47 near Guyhirn to help a broken down car that had a blown out tyre. When officers arrived, the driver said they had a new wheel on the way.
“Shortly after, a helicopter arrived with a new wheel to save the day! Definitely something we don’t see every day!”
