‘Something we don’t see every day’: Helicopter arrives to help stranded driver on A47

PUBLISHED: 13:04 06 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:04 06 July 2020

The white helicopter landed in a field next to the A47 at Guyhirn to deliver a new wheel to a stranded driver. Picture: Twitter/CambsCops

Archant

Blown out tyre on the roadside on the busy A47, who you gonna call? A helicopter?

That’s exactly what one motorist did on Friday (July 3) after breaking down near Guyhirn.

Concerned police officers stopped to assist the driver but were told everything was under control and a new wheel was being delivered.

Little did the officers know, the new wheel was being delivered by air mail and was arriving very shortly.

Several minutes later, a white helicopter landed in a nearby field and the wheel was handed over – allowing the driver to continue his journey.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Our officers see a lot as part of the job but this was certainly a first!

“On Friday, they attended the A47 near Guyhirn to help a broken down car that had a blown out tyre. When officers arrived, the driver said they had a new wheel on the way.

“Shortly after, a helicopter arrived with a new wheel to save the day! Definitely something we don’t see every day!”

