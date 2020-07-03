Advanced search

‘One small step for men, one giant leap for mankind’ as Fenland prepares to re-open pubs, clubs, restaurants and hair salons

PUBLISHED: 11:55 03 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:55 03 July 2020

GER Club posted this photo of being prepaed for the weekend.

GER Club posted this photo of being prepaed for the weekend. "We are socially distant ready. Please head to the hall via the main entrance you need to register and have your temperature taken, then enjoy," says the club on their Facebook page.

Archant

Thousands are expected to emulate astronaut Neil Armstrong’s immortal words “that’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind” as Fenland pubs, restaurants and hair salons re-open.

With pubs in particular inundated with multiple pages of rules and regulations, a nervous approach is being taken to the unlocking of a sizeable chunk of the Fenland economy,

New figures show that at the height of lockdown more than 200 businesses were reported to Fenland Council for allegedly breaching Covid-19 regulations.

Chief executive Paul Medd said: “No formal enforcement action has been required although a low number of warnings have been given.”

Fear of the new regulatory regime and what’s required has prompted some clubs and pubs to delay re-opening.

Whittlesey Conservative Club will not be reopening on Saturday but have instead planned a “likely special get-together” in August.

The management committee felt it was “too soon to open” and apologised to any disappointed regulars.

Less hesitant to re-open is the GER Club in March who took a light hearted approach to get over a serious message ahead of Saturday.

“Please remember that not a single member of bar staff is suddenly an expert in disease control, politics or even the policies of the GER” says the club.

“So, when you show up to finally go out on the lash after three months of lockdown, it’s not our wonderful bar staff’s decision to tell you no, but they have to anyway,” it reads.

“When 10 of you try to sit together because you’ve not seen your grandkids and friends for three months, it’s not the staff’s fault group sizes are limited, so don’t demand to see the management and tell them they’re wrong.”

Independent businesses in March who opened on June 15 are getting used to new ways of shopping with social distancing in place.

Ellen from Paper-Chain in March said: “We have a maximum of three customers in the store at any one time and our customers are adhering to the markings we have put in place.

Greetings manager Nigel said: “It’s not been easy coming back to work.

“As most people visit March for the cafes, restaurants, hairdressers and nail salons, the town itself hasn’t had as many visitors as usual.

He added: “We have all the social distancing guidelines in place, but it has been a struggle to get some customers to adhere to them.”

+ If you’re a customer at a pub or landlord please send us photos of your first day back. Email john.elworthy@archant.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

Fenland pub slams on brakes as businesses prepare to reopen their doors

The Sportsman pub in Chatteris say they do not want to rush reopening their doors as other pubs, restaurants and hair salons begin to return to the new normal. Picture: FACEBOOK/THE SPORTSMAN

Former Chatteris man found with Class A drugs worth £87,000 and £90,000 in cash after police raid

Eddie Ransome, 28 and formerly of Chatteris, was found with Class A drugs - believed to be cocaine, ketamine and MDMA, worth more than £87,000 - as well as £90,000 in cash after police raided a property in Back Lane, Holywell. He was charged with three counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, concealing criminal property and breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order. Picture: POLICE

Business ‘through the roof’ as non-essential shops reopen for the first time in weeks

We visited a number of independent businesses in March reopening for the first time in weeks. Picture: Charlie Barwick / @cbarwickphotography

Body found in River Nene by member of public in ‘unexplained’ incident

The body of a woman aged between 50 and 70 was discovered in the River Nene in Peterborough on Sunday, June 28. Picture: Google Maps/Cambs Cops

Online groomer jailed after sending pictures of his genitals to adult posing as a 14-year-old

Mark Harper, 34, of Bodesway, Orton Malborne, Peterborough, has been jailed after the 14-year-old girl he groomed and suggested driving more than 180 miles to meet turned out to be an adult.

Most Read

Fenland pub slams on brakes as businesses prepare to reopen their doors

The Sportsman pub in Chatteris say they do not want to rush reopening their doors as other pubs, restaurants and hair salons begin to return to the new normal. Picture: FACEBOOK/THE SPORTSMAN

Former Chatteris man found with Class A drugs worth £87,000 and £90,000 in cash after police raid

Eddie Ransome, 28 and formerly of Chatteris, was found with Class A drugs - believed to be cocaine, ketamine and MDMA, worth more than £87,000 - as well as £90,000 in cash after police raided a property in Back Lane, Holywell. He was charged with three counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, concealing criminal property and breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order. Picture: POLICE

Business ‘through the roof’ as non-essential shops reopen for the first time in weeks

We visited a number of independent businesses in March reopening for the first time in weeks. Picture: Charlie Barwick / @cbarwickphotography

Body found in River Nene by member of public in ‘unexplained’ incident

The body of a woman aged between 50 and 70 was discovered in the River Nene in Peterborough on Sunday, June 28. Picture: Google Maps/Cambs Cops

Online groomer jailed after sending pictures of his genitals to adult posing as a 14-year-old

Mark Harper, 34, of Bodesway, Orton Malborne, Peterborough, has been jailed after the 14-year-old girl he groomed and suggested driving more than 180 miles to meet turned out to be an adult.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Biker taken to hospital in critical condition after A47 collision

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a serious collision on the A47 at The Causeway in Thorney. Picture: Terry Harris

‘One small step for men, one giant leap for mankind’ as Fenland prepares to re-open pubs, clubs, restaurants and hair salons

GER Club posted this photo of being prepaed for the weekend.

Special ‘Thank you NHS’ Spitfire to flyover region to mark service’s 72nd birthday

The ‘Thank You NHS’ Spitfire will fly all over Cambridgeshire and parts of Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire to mark the 72nd birthday of the National Health Service. Picture: Aircraft Restoration Company

A47 closed between Thorney and Eye after crash involving motorcyclist and car

The A47 between Thorney and Eye is closed due to a serious collision involving a motorcyclist and a car. Picture: POLICING FENLAND/FACEBOOK

Government to publish review on mesh implants following a March mum’s campaign

A two year review into the use of mesh implants to treat incontinence and other health conditions will be published next week. Kath Sansom (L), from March, launched the 'Sling the Mesh' campaign group in 2015.