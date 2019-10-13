Speed stacking club - endorsed by World Sport Stacking Association - launches in the Fens and is looking for new members

Pictured is Alex Simmonds.

An exclusive sport stacking group has moved to the Fens and is looking for new members from Cambridgeshire.

Pictured is Wendy Murphy and James Markham.

The Fenland Sport Stackers Club, which is endorsed by the World Sport Stacking Association (WSSA), meets regularly at St Wendreda's Church in the town.

Sport stacking, also known as speed stacking or cup stacking, is an individual or team sport that involves stacking nine of twelve specially designed cups in sequences.

The new club news comes after it was announced that the UK championships will now be held in March as opposed to London due to a change of office for the association.

Now based in the Fens, the WSSA hopes to encourage more people to take part in the sport which was originally developed in the early 80s.

The club is for players of all ages and abilities and allows those to train for competitions or even join the official UK team which is made up of stackers from seven to 54-years-old.

Pictured is James Markham.

If this is something you would be interested in joining, contact the organiser, Jeremy Simmonds, on Jeremy@thewssa.co.uk

Sessions cost £5 and can be booked on the day. Sessions are on Wednesdays from 5.30pm to 7pm and Saturdays from 10am to 12pm.