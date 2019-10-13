Advanced search

Speed stacking club - endorsed by World Sport Stacking Association - launches in the Fens and is looking for new members

13 October, 2019 - 22:04
Pictured is Alex Simmonds. A sport speed stacking group has been formed in March and is actively seeking new members from the Fens. Picture: Ian Carter

Ian Carter

An exclusive sport stacking group has moved to the Fens and is looking for new members from Cambridgeshire.

Pictured is Wendy Murphy and James Markham. A sport speed stacking group has been formed in March and is actively seeking new members from the Fens. Picture: Ian Carter

The Fenland Sport Stackers Club, which is endorsed by the World Sport Stacking Association (WSSA), meets regularly at St Wendreda's Church in the town.

Sport stacking, also known as speed stacking or cup stacking, is an individual or team sport that involves stacking nine of twelve specially designed cups in sequences.

The new club news comes after it was announced that the UK championships will now be held in March as opposed to London due to a change of office for the association.

Now based in the Fens, the WSSA hopes to encourage more people to take part in the sport which was originally developed in the early 80s.

The club is for players of all ages and abilities and allows those to train for competitions or even join the official UK team which is made up of stackers from seven to 54-years-old.

Pictured is James Markham. A sport speed stacking group has been formed in March and is actively seeking new members from the Fens. Picture: Ian Carter

If this is something you would be interested in joining, contact the organiser, Jeremy Simmonds, on Jeremy@thewssa.co.uk

Sessions cost £5 and can be booked on the day. Sessions are on Wednesdays from 5.30pm to 7pm and Saturdays from 10am to 12pm.

Town gridlocked as main shopping street springs a suspected gas leak

The scene on Broad Street in March where there has reportedly been seven gas leaks � causing chaos for commuters. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Strange ‘REWZ’ graffiti tag sprayed all over March town centre – including businesses and residents’ property overnight

The strange �REMZ� graffiti tag which has appeared all over March overnight. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Out of hours GP service slammed for ‘unsafe care and untrained staff’

Huntingdon office of West Cambridgeshire Federation Community Interest Company. It has been told to take action to put matters right by the health watchdog.It runs the out of hours GP service that covers Cornerstone Surgery in March and has been slammed for 'unsafe care and untrained staff'. Picture; Submitted

Equine crisis sees RSPCA rescue horses ‘dumped like rubbish’ in Cambridgeshire

Equine crisis sees RSPCA rescue horses ‘dumped like rubbish’ in Cambridgeshire. Picture: RSPCA

Night of violence as man injures his wife and daughter, smashes up the family home and takes a shovel to the living room window

Liam George has been jailed for 19 months following an attack on his wife and daughter at their Wisbech home. Picture: CAMBS COPS

