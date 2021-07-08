Video

Published: 2:25 PM July 8, 2021 Updated: 4:28 PM July 8, 2021

A resident from Norwood Road, March got a shock last night when a BMW came crashing through their front fence, hitting the house and causing damage. - Credit: Facebook User

A car crashed into a fence, damaged a house and then sped off.

It was all caught on CCTV which is now with Cambridgeshire Police.

Police were called at 10:05pm last night (July 7) with reports a car had crashed into a house in Norwood Road, March, and then driven off.

CCTV shows the car with two men in driving around a corner, but then veering across to the driveway, losing control into the fence and the house.

The car, believed to be a silver or grey BMW 3 series, then reverses back onto the road and drives off.

Police have been unable to locate the car.

The home owner posted the footage on Facebook, reminding people to think before they drive.

Anyone with information about the crash can contact police on 101 quoting incident 503 of July 7.