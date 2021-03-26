More than 35,000 speeding offences revealed in ‘worrying’ statistics
- Credit: PA
Cambridgeshire Constabulary recorded more than 35,000 speeding offences last year, a new freedom of information request (FOI) has revealed.
Price comparison website Confused.com put in an DOI to police forces across the East of England in a bid to find the region’s worst offenders.
A record speeder was caught by Cambridgeshire Constabulary driving 150mph on the A1M near Sawtry earlier last year.
Norfolk was in fact revealed to have the highest number of speeding offences, with local police recording more than 53,000 drivers breaking the limit.
Cambridgeshire Constabulary recorded a total of 35,698 offences, while nearby Suffolk Constabulary recorded 41,220 offences.
You may also want to watch:
Alex Kindred, car insurance expert at Confused.com, said: “It’s worrying to think that many people took advantage of quieter roads during lockdown to ramp up the speed.
“Speed limits are in place for a reason – to keep road users and pedestrians safe.
Most Read
- 1 Man, 70, knocked to ground, punched and kicked during home break-in
- 2 Council pledge to penalise bad parkers will be good news for the rest of us
- 3 £1,300 for good causes thanks to maize maze
- 4 Stolen puppy Miracle is back home
- 5 'Kindest, gentlest, honest, most caring man I've ever met' killed in Cambridgeshire collision
- 6 Couple reflect on 70 years of 'fun and laughter'
- 7 Company fined £27,000 after ‘extremely harmful’ river pollution
- 8 Princess Anne visits waste and recycling centre
- 9 Man arrested in connection with attempted burglaries
- 10 £30m new hotel will help with jobs as county comes out of lockdown
“If you’re caught speeding, you could be paying out up to 175 per cent of your weekly income – this could be up to £1,000 for some drivers, or £2,500 on a motorway.
“But it is confusing to work out the penalty with the rules changing depending on the severity of the offence.
“Our speeding fine calculator will show just how much you could potentially be forking out, even for going a few miles an hour over the limit. Stick to the limit and avoid a hefty fine.”