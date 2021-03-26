Published: 11:00 AM March 26, 2021 Updated: 11:01 AM March 26, 2021

There were more than 35,000 speeding offences recorded across Cambridgeshire in 2020, a freedom of information request has revealed. - Credit: PA

Cambridgeshire Constabulary recorded more than 35,000 speeding offences last year, a new freedom of information request (FOI) has revealed.

Price comparison website Confused.com put in an DOI to police forces across the East of England in a bid to find the region’s worst offenders.

A record speeder was caught by Cambridgeshire Constabulary driving 150mph on the A1M near Sawtry earlier last year.

Norfolk was in fact revealed to have the highest number of speeding offences, with local police recording more than 53,000 drivers breaking the limit.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary recorded a total of 35,698 offences, while nearby Suffolk Constabulary recorded 41,220 offences.

Alex Kindred, car insurance expert at Confused.com, said: “It’s worrying to think that many people took advantage of quieter roads during lockdown to ramp up the speed.

“Speed limits are in place for a reason – to keep road users and pedestrians safe.

“If you’re caught speeding, you could be paying out up to 175 per cent of your weekly income – this could be up to £1,000 for some drivers, or £2,500 on a motorway.

“But it is confusing to work out the penalty with the rules changing depending on the severity of the offence.

“Our speeding fine calculator will show just how much you could potentially be forking out, even for going a few miles an hour over the limit. Stick to the limit and avoid a hefty fine.”