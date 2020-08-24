Video

Watch as police speed to 111mph to catch up with disqualified driver on Fenland road

Police drove at speeds over 110mph in order to catch disqualified driver Jamie Ault along Benwick Road in Doddington in September last year. Picture: Cambs Cops Archant

Police were forced to drive at speeds over 110mph in a bid to catch a disqualified driver who attempted to hide from pursuing officers.

The driver was caught red handed when Cambs Cops’ Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT) eventually caught up with him in Doddington last year.

Jamie Ault sped past officers on Benwick Road on September 22, giving them no choice but to turn around and start pursuing his car.

The 34-year-old wasn’t wearing a seatbelt while driving his silver Nissan Qashqai at high speed – with a young child in the passenger seat.

As officers came to a bend, they lost sight of Ault.

However, when they slowed down, an officer in the passenger seat saw that Ault had driven his car off of the main road and had parked behind a shed in an attempt to evade police.

They then saw Ault drive from behind the shed, off a dirt track, and back onto the road.

At this point, officers accelerated to catch up with him and this time, they successfully boxed him in, forcing him to stop.

When officers got out of the car to speak to Ault, they saw him frantically trying to put his seatbelt on.

Ault was detained and roadside checks revealed that he was disqualified from driving and uninsured to drive the vehicle.

The boy in the passenger seat was found to be unharmed and Ault was summonsed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on December 5.

However, Ault failed to attend court and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Ault, of Paddock Road, Kettering, was eventually caught by officers in Kettering on August 15, while continuing to drive a car with no insurance and whilst disqualified.

At Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, August 17, Ault pleaded guilty to two counts of driving whilst disqualified, two counts of driving without insurance and driving without a seatbelt.

He was sentenced to 24 weeks in prison and disqualified from driving for 18 months.

DC Tom Nuttall said: “Ault attempted to evade police but was caught red handed by RCAT.

“He stopped at no end to avoid justice by failing to appear at court and I hope the sentence gives him time to reflect on his actions.

“We will continue to work tirelessly to take dangerous drivers off the roads of Cambridgeshire.”