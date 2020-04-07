Advanced search

One star food hygiene rating for Chatteris takeaway and restaurant

PUBLISHED: 14:26 07 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:26 07 April 2020

The Spice Lounge in Chatteris has been told ‘major improvement’ is necessary following a one-star food hygiene rating. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A Chatteris restaurant and takeaway has been told ‘major improvement’ is necessary following a one-star food hygiene rating.

The Spice Lounge was inspected by Fenland District Council who rated the restaurant as having ‘poor’ food hygiene and safety and ‘bad’ structural compliance’ but ‘some’ confidence in management.

It is a decline in standards compared to the four-star rating the Indian eatery received when it was last inspected in September 2018.

In the most recent inspection, which was carried out on February 26 this year, the inspector said ‘major improvement is necessary’ in terms of the cleanliness and condition of facilities including ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control.

The inspector also states that the hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage needs to be improved.

It was however deemed to be ‘generally satisfactory’ in terms of management of food safety. This section of inspection is based on whether there is a system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat and that staff know about food safety.

