Published: 2:29 PM October 7, 2021 Updated: 2:59 PM October 7, 2021

Spike and Violet hair studio held a Macmillan event on October 1. From L-R Beth Munden, Rosie Sefton, Victoria Viles, Lili Shales, Amy Latrille and Jordan Trengrove. - Credit: Victoria Viles

A March hair salon has been ‘overwhelmed’ by the town’s response to its charity event.

Staff at Spike and Violet hair studio on 31 High Street held the event on October 1, and have raised £400 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The salon chose the theme of a Mad Hatter's tea party inspired by the film Alice in Wonderland.

Visitors on the day could choose from a selection of cupcakes and take part in a tombola raffle where the prizes on offer were donated from local businesses around the town.

The salon’s second year apprentice, Beth Munden, organised the event, and her manager Victoria Viles has nothing but praise for her.

Staff at Spike and Violet hair studio in March raised £400 for Macmillan Cancer Support at their fundraising event. - Credit: Victoria Viles

“Beth organised the Macmillan event in just a month!,” said Victoria.

“We stood outside to encourage people to come in and got so much support with people taking time out of their day to do so.

“My team are so dedicated to holding different fundraising events.”

