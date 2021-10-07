Hair salon ‘overwhelmed’ by response to Macmillan event
- Credit: Victoria Viles
A March hair salon has been ‘overwhelmed’ by the town’s response to its charity event.
Staff at Spike and Violet hair studio on 31 High Street held the event on October 1, and have raised £400 for Macmillan Cancer Support.
The salon chose the theme of a Mad Hatter's tea party inspired by the film Alice in Wonderland.
Visitors on the day could choose from a selection of cupcakes and take part in a tombola raffle where the prizes on offer were donated from local businesses around the town.
The salon’s second year apprentice, Beth Munden, organised the event, and her manager Victoria Viles has nothing but praise for her.
You may also want to watch:
“Beth organised the Macmillan event in just a month!,” said Victoria.
“We stood outside to encourage people to come in and got so much support with people taking time out of their day to do so.
Most Read
- 1 Man arrested after cannabis worth £250,000 uncovered
- 2 Woman cyclist killed in A1307 lorry crash near Addenbrooke's Hospital
- 3 Alarm bells ring over rising Covid-19 cases in Cambridgeshire schools
- 4 'Forgotten corner of Fenland' becomes safe at last
- 5 Council to evict homeless camped out in car park
- 6 Tattoo images could unlock mystery of man found dead
- 7 ‘Big thank you’ to Deborah as The One Show visits Whittlesey
- 8 WATCH: Crying shame as town crier told to retire
- 9 Two arrests as Camp Beagle protests intensify
- 10 Rapist jailed for four years over historic sexual abuse
“My team are so dedicated to holding different fundraising events.”