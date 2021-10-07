News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Hair salon ‘overwhelmed’ by response to Macmillan event

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 2:29 PM October 7, 2021    Updated: 2:59 PM October 7, 2021
Spike and Violet hair studio held a Macmillan event on October 1

Spike and Violet hair studio held a Macmillan event on October 1. From L-R Beth Munden, Rosie Sefton, Victoria Viles, Lili Shales, Amy Latrille and Jordan Trengrove. - Credit: Victoria Viles

A March hair salon has been ‘overwhelmed’ by the town’s response to its charity event. 

Staff at Spike and Violet hair studio on 31 High Street held the event on October 1, and have raised £400 for Macmillan Cancer Support. 

The salon chose the theme of a Mad Hatter's tea party inspired by the film Alice in Wonderland. 

Visitors on the day could choose from a selection of cupcakes and take part in a tombola raffle where the prizes on offer were donated from local businesses around the town. 

The salon’s second year apprentice, Beth Munden, organised the event, and her manager Victoria Viles has nothing but praise for her. 

Staff at Spike and Violet hair studio in March raised £400 for Macmillan Cancer Support at their fundraising event.

Staff at Spike and Violet hair studio in March raised £400 for Macmillan Cancer Support at their fundraising event. - Credit: Victoria Viles

Staff at Spike and Violet hair studio in March raised £400 for Macmillan Cancer Support at their fundraising event.

Staff at Spike and Violet hair studio in March raised £400 for Macmillan Cancer Support at their fundraising event. - Credit: Victoria Viles

You may also want to watch:

“Beth organised the Macmillan event in just a month!,” said Victoria. 

“We stood outside to encourage people to come in and got so much support with people taking time out of their day to do so. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Man arrested after cannabis worth £250,000 uncovered
  2. 2 Woman cyclist killed in A1307 lorry crash near Addenbrooke's Hospital
  3. 3 Alarm bells ring over rising Covid-19 cases in Cambridgeshire schools
  1. 4 'Forgotten corner of Fenland' becomes safe at last
  2. 5 Council to evict homeless camped out in car park
  3. 6 Tattoo images could unlock mystery of man found dead
  4. 7 ‘Big thank you’ to Deborah as The One Show visits Whittlesey
  5. 8 WATCH: Crying shame as town crier told to retire
  6. 9 Two arrests as Camp Beagle protests intensify
  7. 10 Rapist jailed for four years over historic sexual abuse

“My team are so dedicated to holding different fundraising events.” 

Staff at Spike and Violet hair studio in March raised £400 for Macmillan Cancer Support at their fundraising event.

Staff at Spike and Violet hair studio in March raised £400 for Macmillan Cancer Support at their fundraising event. - Credit: Victoria Viles


Charity Fundraiser
March News
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Paedophile David Guite, of Eastwood Avenue, March

Cambs Live

'Disturbing' paedophile used TikTok and WhatsApp to prey on young girls

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Caught in the act: Hare courser in Cambridgeshire  

Cambs Live | Exclusive

Caught on camera a hare courser in action – warning these photos may...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Footage shows the rider driving into March along the B1101 Wimblington Road

Cambs Live | Video

Watch as ‘stunt’ riding motorcyclist causes mayhem in the rain

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Government Reserve Fuel Tankers sit idle at Cambridgeshire storage facility., Fenstanton, Cambridge

Cambs Live | Video

Cambridgeshire home to government’s emergency supply of fuel tankers  

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon