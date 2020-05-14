Advanced search

Sports clubs receive generous donation thanks to Mick George fund

PUBLISHED: 07:00 15 May 2020

Wisbech St Mary FC and Whittlesey Cricket Club have received donations to help improve facilities as part of the Mick George Sports Fund. Picture: IAN CARTER



Two of Fenland’s sports clubs have received a generous donation to help provide new training equipment.

Wisbech St Mary Football Club and Whittlesey Cricket Club were donated £1,008 and £1,361 respectively as part of the Mick George Sports Fund.

Saints will use the money towards new training equipment, with Whittlesey opting to use the funds for a mobile net cage.

Both clubs were chosen in the first round of funding, where sports clubs and other beneficiaries across Cambridgeshire and Northamptonshire were offered a sum of the £27,624 available.

Paul Albutt, secretary at Wisbech St Mary FC, said: “We are delighted as a club to have been successfully chosen for an award. The money will be spent on up grading certain training equipment within the football club.”

A spokesperson for Whittlesey Cricket Club said: “We will have a mobile net cage for training purposes and also for the school to use as and when things return to some sort of normality.”

For more information on the sports fund, visit https://www.mickgeorge.co.uk/sports-fund-rd1-2020.

