Pub's glass window shattered after 'someone took a shot at it'

The glass window of The Sportsman in Chatteris was left shattered after 'someone took a shot at it' - while a group of regulars were sat on the sofa below it. Picture: THE SPORTSMAN Archant

A Chatteris pub's glass window was left shattered after 'someone took a shot at it' - while a group of regulars were sat on the sofa below it.

The Sportsman's window was shattered at around 7.45pm on Sunday (March 8) but luckily nobody was hurt.

Hash Chudasama, landlord, said: 'A group of regulars were actually sat on the sofa in front of the window when we all heard a pop and bang that sounded like a glass breaking or a light going bang.

'We took a look at each other and then realised what had happened - there were 20 people in the bar at the time.

'At which point I ran out front to see if I could hear or see anyone but nobody was there and it was totally quiet.

'Some of the lads also ran out and looked around all over but couldn't find anything either.'

Mr Chudasama, who is asking anyone with information to message The Sportsman's Facebook page, said that it was lucky the incident didn't happen on Saturday night.

'Had it been the night before at the same time we had two mothers sat there with their newborn and a one-year-old. The blind was open too. It could have been a lot different then.

On Saturday the pub hosted a DJ night fundraiser for someone who is running the London Marathon in aid of Whizz Kids! The event raised £1,273 towards the cause.