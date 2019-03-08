Advanced search

The only way is up says Neale-Wade principal with the academy showing huge increase in numbers gaining high marks in English and maths

PUBLISHED: 09:58 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:58 22 August 2019

Executive principal Jason Wing said: We are thrilled with these results and it is great to see improvements across the board, especially within Maths and English where we have worked hard to excel our provisions.

Picture; CAMBS TIMES

Neale-Wade Academy has seen a significant upwards shift in the number of students excelling at English and maths.

In one of the key performance indicators - that of the numbers achieving good marks in English and maths - the academy has improved on its 2018 results

A total of 54 per cent of students achieved level 9-4 in both English and Maths, which, says executive principal Jason Wing, is "a huge 13 per cent increase on last year".

This year, 67 per cent of students achieved level 9-4 in English, an impressive 9 per cent increase on last year; half these students achieved the higher grades of 5 and above.

Sixty four per cent of students achieved level 9-4 in maths which is a 7 per cent increase on last year.

Forty per cent of students achieved the higher grades of 9-5 in Maths.

Combined, 54 per cent of students achieved level 9-4 in both English and maths; 30 per cent of students achieved the higher 9-5 grades in English and maths, which is up a significant 10 per cent from last year.

The academy says it is expecting a significant improvement in the government benchmark progress measure.

Mr Wing said: "We are thrilled with these results and it is great to see improvements across the board, especially within Maths and English where we have worked hard to excel our provisions.

"We are so proud of our students who have managed to achieve both strong results in core subjects and their chosen subjects. We wish them the best of luck for their future and we look forward to welcoming back some familiar faces to our growing sixth form in September."

Jim Rowland, co-head of school added: "These results are due to the commitment shown by students and staff through the year. It is important to remember the support offered by parents and the wider school community who have enabled this year group to provide such a positive upswing in results.

"I am immensely proud of everybody who has been involved in producing such successful students who are now set for the next stage of their education or employment."

The school offers a broad range of different subjects as highlighted by Ofsted. Subjects that performed particularly well included:

Biology, 100 per cent level 9-4

Health & Fitness, 100 per cent level 9-4

Chemistry, 96 per cent level 9-4

Physics, 92 per cent level 9-4

Music, 89 per cent level 9-4

Sport, 83 per cent level 9-4

Finance, 83 per cent level 9-4

Business, 73 per cent level 9-4

Dance, 71 per cent level 9-4

Clive Bush, acting CEO of The Active Learning Trust, said: "We are very pleased for Neale-Wade Academy. The staff is dedicated to providing the best possible education for their students and to see these results reflect that effort is fantastic."

Student successes:

Archie Patterson = 2 x grade 9, 6 x grade 8, Level Distinction* and a grade 7

Holly Fake = 1 x grade 9, 5 x grade 8, 2x Level 2 Distinction*, 2 x grade 7 and 1x grade 6

Athena Charalambous = 1 x grade 9, 4 grade 8, 1x Distinction* and 3 x grade 7

