St George’s Fayre in March cancelled for second year in a row

Published: 7:00 AM January 26, 2021

March's St George's Fayre 2021 has been cancelled for a second year in a row.

The St George’s Fayre celebrations will not go ahead again this year because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

It was set to take place on Sunday, April 25 – but the committee has decided to cancel for a second year running.

The annual St George's Fayre in March usually attracts thousands of people to the town.

Cllr Peter Murphy, the council’s cabinet member responsible for events, said: “We know that residents and visitors will fully understand that this is unavoidable, especially during a national lockdown and with our NHS and other public services under significant pressure.”

Cllr Jan French, Deputy Leader of Fenland District Council and Chairman of the St George's Fayre organising committee, added: “There are hopes that 2021 will get better and there is light at the end of the tunnel, but public safety is still the top priority and at present it is not even possible to contemplate organising such a large-scale event.”

The annual event – which is organised by Fenland District Council and a committee of volunteers – attracts thousands of people to the town.

Stallholders, caterers and entertainers that had booked for this year can transfer their booking to next year’s event, which will take place on Sunday, April 24 2022. Alternatively, they will be offered a full refund.