Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St John’s launches appeal to overturn Fenland Council refusal of permission for 95 homes at Estover, March

PUBLISHED: 16:35 10 April 2019

St John's College is appealing against the refusal of Fenland Council to allow them to build 95 homes at Estover. The appeal will be heard by written representation. Picture; ARCHANT

St John's College is appealing against the refusal of Fenland Council to allow them to build 95 homes at Estover. The appeal will be heard by written representation. Picture; ARCHANT

Archant

A Cambridge college refused to take no for an answer and has appealed to the Planning Inspectorate to allow it to build 95 homes in March.

St John’s College says its application – first submitted in 2015 but rejected last year –ought to have been approved by Fenland District Council planning committee.

The college says the homes had the support of planning officers and was only rejected by councillors for “being to the detriment of the area”.

The 14 acre site is bound by Estover Road and Creek Road and St John’s says it did everything to accord with council policies.

“The proposal will not result in an unacceptable impact on highway safety and the residual cumulative impacts on the road network will not be severe,” it says.

St John’s is also contesting advice from the Middle Level that supported refusal in respect of maintenance and management of the surface water.

The Middle Level, says the college, “are not statutory consultees” but the local flood authority, which are, had no objection.

You may also want to watch:

St John’s goes into some detail about the £11,321 per plot required by the council for section 106 (community benefit) obligations and the requirement for affordable housing. They felt they a viability assessment had done enough to satisfy the council and say they will settle obligations within the appeal timetable.

St John’s is relying heavily on assessments which show March is “a very long way” from meeting its housing target of 4,200 new homes.

“The appeal proposal will deliver much needed homes in the town and will help to contribute towards the economic success of the town and district,” says the college.

Delivering up to 95 new homes will benefit a town where recent growth has been limited, argues the college, and the site is within “one of the most sustainable towns in the district”.

Other than the loss of a small parcel of agricultural land - “and it is inevitable agricultural land will be lost to allow for future development” – 95 homes would result in no significant material harm to the environment.

Its “wide range of positive environmental benefits would outweigh the harm caused,” claims St John’s.

March Town Council says it “strongly recommends refusal” on traffic and access grounds.

Councillor Stephen Court said the town council’s view is “in line with the 266 objectors in that there is insufficient infrastructure in place“.

Most Read

Young woman is attacked by a group of females in March town centre prompting a police witness appeal

Emily Szebesta was attacked in March High Street. Police are appealing for witnesses after she was left with cuts, bruises and a chunk of her missing. Picture: EMILY SZEBESTA

Body of community stalwart Martyn Dent pulled from Sixteen Foot Bank only hours before he was due in court to face child sex charges

Martyn Dent of Wimblington whose body was pulled from the Sixteen Foot at Stonea on Monday morning. Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious. Picture; YOUTUBE

Prepare for the air to turn blue when Jim Davidson comes to the Fens

The peoples favourite comedian, Jim Davidson, is coming to the GER in March in January.

Wisbech man to be sentenced for his part in scam that saw more than 50 people - many of them elderly - robbed of £3m

Wisbech man to be sentenced for his part in £3m 'boiler room' sca'.. Ryan Weston, 27, of Clarkson Avenue, pleaded guilty to money laundering when he appeared before Southwark Crown Court Picture; COURT SERVICE

Up to £39,000 a year on offer to a brace of PR specialists to help Mayor James Palmer deliver his combined authority message

Mayor James Palmer who is embarking on ambition projects like the new transport system for Cambridge 9right) is now looking for two PR gurus to get the combined authority message across. Picture ARCHANT

Most Read

Young woman is attacked by a group of females in March town centre prompting a police witness appeal

Emily Szebesta was attacked in March High Street. Police are appealing for witnesses after she was left with cuts, bruises and a chunk of her missing. Picture: EMILY SZEBESTA

Body of community stalwart Martyn Dent pulled from Sixteen Foot Bank only hours before he was due in court to face child sex charges

Martyn Dent of Wimblington whose body was pulled from the Sixteen Foot at Stonea on Monday morning. Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious. Picture; YOUTUBE

Prepare for the air to turn blue when Jim Davidson comes to the Fens

The peoples favourite comedian, Jim Davidson, is coming to the GER in March in January.

Wisbech man to be sentenced for his part in scam that saw more than 50 people - many of them elderly - robbed of £3m

Wisbech man to be sentenced for his part in £3m 'boiler room' sca'.. Ryan Weston, 27, of Clarkson Avenue, pleaded guilty to money laundering when he appeared before Southwark Crown Court Picture; COURT SERVICE

Up to £39,000 a year on offer to a brace of PR specialists to help Mayor James Palmer deliver his combined authority message

Mayor James Palmer who is embarking on ambition projects like the new transport system for Cambridge 9right) is now looking for two PR gurus to get the combined authority message across. Picture ARCHANT

Latest from the Cambs Times

St John’s launches appeal to overturn Fenland Council refusal of permission for 95 homes at Estover, March

St John's College is appealing against the refusal of Fenland Council to allow them to build 95 homes at Estover. The appeal will be heard by written representation. Picture; ARCHANT

New plan to demolish Freezer Centre in March and turn into flats and shops

Proposed March Neighbourhood Plan.March freezer centre.Picture: Steve Williams.

Hare coursing down across Cambridgeshire by 19 per cent as first civil injunctions are served against the crime

Hare coursing across Cambridgeshire has been cut by 19 per cent this year due to four civil injunctions being secured by police, it has been revealed. Pictured is Mark Loveridge, John Jefford, James Crickmore and Denny Loveridge. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Budding bakers raise cash for charity at Restaurant Two Ten in March

Budding bakers raise cash for charity at Restaurant Two Ten in March. Picture: Stephanie Hyndman.

‘Police dogs are part of our family’ says police chief after Finn’s law is passed to protect service animals

Police dog Finn has gone down in history for changing the law so that it is now an offence to cause unnecessary suffering to a service animal. Picture: BEDS CAMBS HERTS POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists