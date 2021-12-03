With Christmas getting closer, there’s a tree-mendous opportunity to get into the festive spirit next weekend as St Peter’s Church in March hosts its annual Christmas tree festival.

Beautiful, thoughtful designs will be displayed in the church over a three-day period as residents and businesses enter their best trees once more.

Anyone can take part – just decorate a tree and display it in church for the public to view.

A spokesperson said: “There’s no fee to display a tree and it’s good free advertising for your organisation or business.

“We’ve got around 50 entries of beautiful trees. It’s great fun for the children and they can bring family and friends to see their good work.”

The festival runs on Friday December 10 12-8pm, Saturday 11 9:30am-5pm and Sunday 12 12:30-2:30pm.

A Christingle service will be held to close the event with all the lit trees as a backdrop.