Man who left store without paying for £130 of meat threatened to stab shop staff with needle

Police would like to speak to this man following the incident at the Co-operative shop in Loxley, Peterborough. Picture: Cambs Cops Cambs Cops

A man who left a store without paying for £130 of meat threatened to stab pursuing shop staff with a needle before throwing the meat at them.

CCTV images have been released by police of a man they would like to speak to following the incident at the Co-operative in Loxley, Peterborough.

A man was chased by employees after he had left the store without paying for £130 worth of meat.

When they caught up with him, he threatened to stab them with a needle and threw the stolen meat at them.

PC Joe Woolf said: “Incidents like these can be very distressing for members of staff, the Co-operative employees are being provided support.

“We would urge you not to put yourself at risk to apprehend someone.

“Please look at this image and contact police if you recognise the man or have any information.”

Anyone with any information should call police on 101 and quote crime reference number 35/25216/20 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.