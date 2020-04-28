Advanced search

Man who left store without paying for £130 of meat threatened to stab shop staff with needle

PUBLISHED: 12:16 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:16 28 April 2020

Police would like to speak to this man following the incident at the Co-operative shop in Loxley, Peterborough. Picture: Cambs Cops

A man who left a store without paying for £130 of meat threatened to stab pursuing shop staff with a needle before throwing the meat at them.

CCTV images have been released by police of a man they would like to speak to following the incident at the Co-operative in Loxley, Peterborough.

A man was chased by employees after he had left the store without paying for £130 worth of meat.

When they caught up with him, he threatened to stab them with a needle and threw the stolen meat at them.

PC Joe Woolf said: “Incidents like these can be very distressing for members of staff, the Co-operative employees are being provided support.

“We would urge you not to put yourself at risk to apprehend someone.

“Please look at this image and contact police if you recognise the man or have any information.”

Anyone with any information should call police on 101 and quote crime reference number 35/25216/20 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Drive-through coronavirus testing facility opens at East of England showground in Peterborough

New coronavirus drive through testing facility opens at East of England showground, Peterborough. This was the scene on Saturday just days after it opened Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Sunshine, cycling, strolling and selfies as people enjoy an afternoon of sightseeing

Peterborough City Centre on Friday April 24. Where going out has become the new staying in. Picture; TERRY HARRY HARRIS

Group travel from as far as Wolverhampton to fish at Mepal Outdoor Centre amid lockdown

Three anglers travelled from as far as Wolverhampton to fish at Mepal Outdoor Centre on Saturday, April 25. Picture: Archant

'Solidarity' Ramadan fast tweet backfires on Lib Dem councillor Ian Manning after he posts photo of his breakfast - bacon and eggs.

A simple breakfast of bacon and eggs. What could possibly go wrong with that? Quite a lot as it turned out when Cllr Ian Manning tweeted the photo at the commencement of his solidarity day of fasting for Ramadan.(Muslims don't eat pork) Picture; TWITTER

Plans being drawn to reopen county's tips amid growing national pressure to do so

Cllr Steve Count, leader of Cambridgeshire County Council, has said household recycling centres will reopen only when the Government says it is safe to do so. Picture: ARCHANT

