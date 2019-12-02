Advanced search

Man charged with stealing a car in Whittlesey and driving it whilst uninsured and unlicensed

PUBLISHED: 12:58 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:58 02 December 2019

Matthew Elsom, of no fixed abode, was charged with theft of a vehicle after stealing a car from Stafford Way in Whittlesey. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Matthew Elsom, of no fixed abode, was charged with theft of a vehicle after stealing a car from Stafford Way in Whittlesey. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A man is due in court after being arrested on suspicion of stealing a car from Stafford Way in Whittlesey and driving it whilst uninsured and unlicensed.

Matthew Elsom, of no fixed abode, has been charged with theft of a vehicle, driving without insurance and driving without a licence on Saturday (November 30).

The 32-year-old has been remanded in custody to appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court today (Monday December 2).

