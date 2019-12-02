Man charged with stealing a car in Whittlesey and driving it whilst uninsured and unlicensed
PUBLISHED: 12:58 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:58 02 December 2019
Archant
A man is due in court after being arrested on suspicion of stealing a car from Stafford Way in Whittlesey and driving it whilst uninsured and unlicensed.
You may also want to watch:
Matthew Elsom, of no fixed abode, has been charged with theft of a vehicle, driving without insurance and driving without a licence on Saturday (November 30).
The 32-year-old has been remanded in custody to appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court today (Monday December 2).