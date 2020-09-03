Spare change from Cambs bus ticket sales raises £11,000 for Captain Tom’s charity

Spare change left over from bus ticket sales across the region has raised £11,000 for Captain Sir Tom Moore’s charitable foundation.

Stagecoach East introduced an ‘exact fare only’ policy during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic – meaning whatever was left over would go to charity.

The temporary policy – in place across Cambridgeshire, Peterborough and Bedfordshire – ends on September 1 and has raised over £11,000 for The Captain Tom Foundation.

Michelle Hargreaves, managing director for Stagecoach East, has thanked passengers for their leftover change and for ensuring everyone was kept safe.

She said: “We would like to thank our customers for their help in keeping our drivers and their fellow passengers safe during this difficult time.

“Many customers have found it easy and convenient to pay for their journey using contactless or by mobile and we would encourage customers to continue to do so where possible.

“We are very pleased that this money will be going to support such a worthy local cause.”

Stagecoach is still asking customers to use contactless, mobile, pre-payment methods or have exact change for their fare wherever where possible.

The Captain Tom Foundation supports hospices, helps those combating loneliness and facing bereavement – for more information, visit: www.captaintom.org