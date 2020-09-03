Advanced search

Spare change from Cambs bus ticket sales raises £11,000 for Captain Tom’s charity

PUBLISHED: 13:06 03 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:06 03 September 2020

The change left over from bus ticket sales across the region has raised more than �11,000 for The Captain Tom Foundation. Picture: Archant/File

The change left over from bus ticket sales across the region has raised more than �11,000 for The Captain Tom Foundation. Picture: Archant/File

PA Wire/PA Images

Spare change left over from bus ticket sales across the region has raised £11,000 for Captain Sir Tom Moore’s charitable foundation.

Captain Sir Tom Moore. PA Wire/PA ImagesCaptain Sir Tom Moore. PA Wire/PA Images

Stagecoach East introduced an ‘exact fare only’ policy during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic – meaning whatever was left over would go to charity.

The temporary policy – in place across Cambridgeshire, Peterborough and Bedfordshire – ends on September 1 and has raised over £11,000 for The Captain Tom Foundation.

Michelle Hargreaves, managing director for Stagecoach East, has thanked passengers for their leftover change and for ensuring everyone was kept safe.

She said: “We would like to thank our customers for their help in keeping our drivers and their fellow passengers safe during this difficult time.

Stagecoach East operate across Cambridgeshire, Peterborough and Bedfordshire. Picture: Archant/FileStagecoach East operate across Cambridgeshire, Peterborough and Bedfordshire. Picture: Archant/File

“Many customers have found it easy and convenient to pay for their journey using contactless or by mobile and we would encourage customers to continue to do so where possible.

“We are very pleased that this money will be going to support such a worthy local cause.”

Stagecoach is still asking customers to use contactless, mobile, pre-payment methods or have exact change for their fare wherever where possible.

The Captain Tom Foundation supports hospices, helps those combating loneliness and facing bereavement – for more information, visit: www.captaintom.org

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Reports of ‘violence’ prompt armed response to Fenland town incident

People in Elwyn Road, March, reported that armed police were attendance to the scene of a suspected violent incident. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Terrified mum-of-two refuses to send children back to school amid Covid-19 pandemic

Will you be sending your children back to school? Let us know either way and your reasons why by emailing harry.rutter@archant.co.uk Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Images

Police arrest two men after drug raids in the Fens

Busy day for police in the Fens. Two arrests followed a drugs raid in Station Road, Ramsey and they later entered a caravan in Ramsey Heights and recovered drugs and drug paraphernalia. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Two car collision closes A1101 through part of the Fens

A1101 collision. “Firefighters used specialist equipment to release two casualties from their vehicle. Two casualties were out of their vehicles on arrival, and all were left in the care of the ambulance service and air ambulance

Half a mile from the office of MP Steve Barclay - who urged people to start working again from their offices - the ‘stay home, save lives’ signs remain in place

MP Steve Barclay believes that people should start working again from their offices; less than half a mile from his constituency office and on the road into March signs remain: “Is your journey essential? Stay at home. Save Lives!” Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY/STEVE BARCLAY

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Reports of ‘violence’ prompt armed response to Fenland town incident

People in Elwyn Road, March, reported that armed police were attendance to the scene of a suspected violent incident. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Terrified mum-of-two refuses to send children back to school amid Covid-19 pandemic

Will you be sending your children back to school? Let us know either way and your reasons why by emailing harry.rutter@archant.co.uk Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Images

Police arrest two men after drug raids in the Fens

Busy day for police in the Fens. Two arrests followed a drugs raid in Station Road, Ramsey and they later entered a caravan in Ramsey Heights and recovered drugs and drug paraphernalia. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Two car collision closes A1101 through part of the Fens

A1101 collision. “Firefighters used specialist equipment to release two casualties from their vehicle. Two casualties were out of their vehicles on arrival, and all were left in the care of the ambulance service and air ambulance

Half a mile from the office of MP Steve Barclay - who urged people to start working again from their offices - the ‘stay home, save lives’ signs remain in place

MP Steve Barclay believes that people should start working again from their offices; less than half a mile from his constituency office and on the road into March signs remain: “Is your journey essential? Stay at home. Save Lives!” Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY/STEVE BARCLAY

Latest from the Cambs Times

March Triathlon Club aim for bright season after 2020 campaign in lockdown

March Triathlon Club is aiming for a better season ahead after their campaign this year was affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: SUPPLIED/MARCH TRIATHLON CLUB

Spare change from Cambs bus ticket sales raises £11,000 for Captain Tom’s charity

The change left over from bus ticket sales across the region has raised more than �11,000 for The Captain Tom Foundation. Picture: Archant/File

Friends who worked nights during pandemic while training to run 26.2 miles aim to raise £1,000 for animal care charity

Jane Dunsmore, of Soham, and Tony Read, of Manea, who have been working nights at Tesco Ely throughout the pandemic while training to run 26.2 miles for the 2020 London virtual marathon, are hoping to raise £1,000 for animal care charity Furry Friends. Picture: JANE DUNSMORE

Famous faces hold car boot sale in Cambridgeshire for show on Netflix

Celebrities Joe Pasquale, Sam Thompson, Anthea Turner, Nancy Sorrell and Michelle Heaton held a car boot at Huntingdon Racecourse. Picture: Two Four Broadcast Ltd/Netflix/Star Boot Sale

Job cuts and shake up as National Trust reels from £200m pandemic loss

Peckover House in Wisbech Picture: Ian Burt