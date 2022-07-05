News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Stainless MetalCraft celebrate National Manufacturing Day with open day event

person

Harry Goodman

Published: 2:41 PM July 5, 2022
MetalCraft, Stephen Barclay MP and West Suffolk College celebrate handover of the North Cambridgeshire Training College

MetalCraft representatives, Stephen Barclay MP and West Suffolk College representatives celebrate the handover of the buildings that will form the North Cambridgeshire Training College - Credit: Stainless MetalCraft

Stainless MetalCraft and the North Cambridgeshire Training Centre will be opening their doors to give tours for National Manufacturing Day. 

On Thursday, July 7, school children and members of the local community will be let in to give them insight into the manufacturing industry and the kinds of careers available in the industry. 

The event is part of the nationwide Open House, organised by manufacturing trade body MAKE UK. 

Pupils from Glebelands Primary Academy and Kingsfield Primary School will be invited in to tour the MetalCraft factory and take part in several engineering challenges. 

Students from Cromwell Community College and Neale Wade Academy will also be taken around the factory but they will end their day with a tour of the NCTC to find out about the opportunities available. 

To book a space on the evening tours, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/make-uk-manufacturing-day-open-evening-at-stainless-metalcraft-chatteris-tickets-361881586567 

