Plans for multi-million pound training school given green light
- Credit: Stainless Metalcraft
A new multi-million pound vocational training school at a Chatteris company has been given the go-ahead.
Stainless Metalcraft has received planning permission for a new training centre at its Honeysome Road site, which will be funded by a £3.16m grant from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority Local Growth Fund received last year.
Main contractor Warwick Burt Construction is expected to begin preparation works over the next few weeks, and aims to complete the work in spring next year.
Martin Lawrence, commercial director at Metalcraft, said: “We’re delighted that we have arrived at a suitable solution regarding access to the site and that planning permission has been received.
“The plans for the training school have been welcomed by the local community and we’re looking forward to bringing this exciting vision to reality.”
The centre will provide training for 80-130 apprentices per year across several vocational subjects.
Dr Nik Johnson, mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said: “This grant funding will provide new generations of apprentices with the skills they need to thrive in the 21st Century economy in a part of our region with a strong and proud manufacturing and engineering tradition.
NE Cambs MP Steve Barclay added: “The training centre will be a catalyst changing lives for the better and I’m delighted work is set to begin on the project."
The training school will be run by a specialist education provider which will be appointed through a public tender process.
The centre will be managed by a third-party organisation, which will also be selected via public tender.
Fenland District Council supported the initial proposal, saying that the proposed development "had the potential to make a contribution to Chatteris, forming a landmark building on a prominent entrance to the town".