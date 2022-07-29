Stainless MetalCraft shows girls they can do it too

Neil Kirby counting the hands of girls who want to be engineers - Credit: HARRY GOODMAN

Engineering isn't just for men was part of the message to students visiting Stainless Metalcraft in Chatteris earlier this month for Manufacturing Day.

Metalcraft invited in girls from Glebelands Primary Academy and Kingsfield Primary School to show them they can join the manufacturing and engineering sector despite men largely outnumbering women in this field.

Ian Bannister, managing director of Metalcraft, said: “I think women are a totally untapped unused resource.

“It’s not seen as typical but we want to change that.

“There are many different ways to get into the careers.

“There are apprenticeships so you can start learning and earning from the go; if people are good enough, we could sponsor them through university or you could go through the A level route.”

Apprentice manager, Neil Kirby, agreed.

He said: “Engineering is for boys and girls, a lot of our apprentices and workers are boys but we want to get more girls."

Visitors also got the chance to see the new North Cambridgeshire Training Centre which has been built at the company.