Stalker threw stones, banged on victim’s front door and offered to pay her cash not to testify: he’s been jailed

PUBLISHED: 17:54 16 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:54 16 October 2020

A man who repeatedly stalked his ex-partner has been jailed.

Matthew Cox, 40, began harassing his ex-partner after their brief relationship ended due to his controlling behaviour in February.

Cox began pestering the woman, aged in her 40s, with multiple phone calls and messages which became increasingly abusive.

On June 2, the victim received a total of 15 threatening voice messages from Cox before he turned up to her home in at about 10.30pm and began verbally abusing her.

After repeatedly telling him to leave, he eventually did and the victim later reported the incident to police which resulted in his arrest on June 4.

Cox was initially bailed with conditions not to contact the victim, but was later released under investigation while further enquiries were carried out.

However, on July 2, Cox contacted the victim on Facebook Messenger, telling her to drop the charges against him and offering to give her money if she did.

On July 27, the victim once again had to call police after Cox drove up and down her road, beeping his horn. He then got out of his car and began throwing stones and banging on the front door.

Later that evening, Cox returned to the address and sat outside, watching the victim’s property. However, officers were alerted and he was arrested at the scene.

He was once more bailed with conditions not to contact the victim yet, on August 13, he sent the victim a series of abusive voice messages. He was re-arrested the following day as a result.

Cox, of Hussars Court, March, later admitted to charges of stalking and intimidating a witness.

He was sentenced to 27 months’ imprisonment at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (October 9).

PC Natalie Charman said: “Cox subjected this victim to repeated harassment since their split in February.

“His actions were completely unacceptable and I hope this sentencing sends a clear message that any type of stalking will not be tolerated in Cambridgeshire.

“No one should feel scared in their own home and we continue to work around the clock to safeguard victims and bring offenders before the courts.

Cambridgeshire Police say that anyone being stalked or harassed should keep their mobile phone with them at all time and carry a personal attack alarm.

“Keep a record of any occurrences including what has happened, where and when, including what happened such as being followed, called or if you received messages, emails, letters or notes,” says the force.

But they add: “Do not confront your stalker or engage in any conversation or communication.”

