Published: 5:14 PM February 19, 2021 Updated: 5:16 PM February 19, 2021

Permission has been granted for a new solar park and battery storage system on a former landfill site in Stanground. - Credit: Energy Investment Unit

Planning permission has been granted for a “forward-thinking” solar park and battery storage system project on a former landfill site.

The park, which will generate the energy equivalent to producing enough electricity to power 700 homes, will be based in Stanground near Whittlesey.

The old landfill site was formally closed in 1992 and remained in Cambridgeshire County Council’s ownership as an ongoing waste management liability.

Cllr Mark Goldsack, chairman of Cambridgeshire County Council’s commercial and investment committee said: “I am delighted this forward-thinking project has been approved.

“The UK is in the transition to a low carbon future and we must significantly increase electricity generation.

“Solar panels and battery storage - in the right locations of minimal visual or noise impact - are key to our future electricity system and provide the flexibility and resilience consumers need.”

Cllr Marco Cereste, Peterborough City Council’s cabinet member for waste, street scene and the environment said: “I too am very pleased that this initiative was given the go-ahead.

“We need to do everything we can to support the Climate Change agenda and move towards the delivery of Green Energy as soon as possible.”

The project will have a generating capacity of 2.93MW, and a lifespan of between 25 and 30 years.

Electricity would be used to charge a battery energy storage system on site and then supply energy into the electricity grid and/or supply to large local businesses based on demand.

It is estimated that the solar farm would save around 6,500 tonnes of carbon over its lifetime.

It will increase the volume of renewable electricity and battery storage available locally, all of which will help Peterborough and Cambridgeshire achieve their net zero carbon ambitions which came from their Climate Emergency declarations in 2019.

The solar park – consisting of over 5800 panels – and battery energy storage system together will connect to the local electricity grid and sell green electricity into the wholesale market, supporting everyone to live low-carbon lifestyles.

The project was given the go-ahead by Peterborough City Council’s Planning and Environmental Protection Committee this week.