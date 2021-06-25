Published: 3:09 PM June 25, 2021 Updated: 3:10 PM June 25, 2021

Stagecoach East is on the hunt for talent for a new advert campaign ‘Because of the Bus’. - Credit: PA

Stagecoach East is on the hunt for real life bus passengers from across the region to feature in a new advertising campaign.

Paid with a £100 shopping voucher and unlimited free bus travel for three months, lucky participants will star in the new ‘Because of the Bus’ campaign.

Darren Roe, managing director of Stagecoach East, said: “Our customers are at the heart of our business and so it makes sense to celebrate them in our new region wide advertising campaign.

“We often receive letters or comments from customers, explaining the positive difference bus travel makes to them in their everyday lives, and the ‘Because of the bus’ campaign aims to bring our customers' stories to life."

Bus users from Cambridgeshire, Peterborough and Bedfordshire are invited to apply to take part in the video and photography shoot.

People wishing to apply are asked to provide a short video of themselves, taken on their phone or tablet, explaining the positive difference bus travel makes to their everyday life.

To apply, visit: www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/east/because-of-the-bus

The closing date for entries is July 11.