Have your say on new platform shelters at Whittlesey and Manea stations

PUBLISHED: 11:51 26 July 2019

Archant

Whittlesey and Manea railway stations are on track for new platform waiting shelters - and passengers are being given the chance to decide what they'll look like.

Fenland District Council and the Hereward Community Rail Partnership are working with Greater Anglia to install the new shelters by autumn 2019.

The shelters are part of a £9 million programme of improvements to Manea, March and Whittlesey funded by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority.

Passengers can choose which type of shelter is installed by voting for their favourite from three shortlisted designs. They include a modern shelter crafted from durable, renewable wood and anti-vandal styles made from stainless steel.

Cast your vote online at before Friday August 16. Following the public consultation, the results will be reviewed and the option with the most votes will be procured, ready for installation later this year.

Two new waiting shelters will be installed at Whittlesey station, with one on each of the Peterborough and Ely bound platforms, and one will be erected at Manea on the Peterborough bound platform.

Improvements already carried out include new solar powered LED lighting at Whittlesey. Cycle parking for 50 additional bikes is also coming to March station, and there are plans to lengthen the platforms at Whittlesey and Manea stations.

Have your say on new platform shelters at Whittlesey and Manea stations

