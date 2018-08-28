Advanced search

Chatteris teenager arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after man in his 50s left hospitalised on Christmas day

PUBLISHED: 11:09 27 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:05 27 December 2018

More than £500 has been raised for Robert Lea, known as Speedy, after he was attacked in Chatteris and left hospitalised requiring life support on Christmas Eve. Picture: FAMILY/GOFUNDME.

An 18-year-old from Chatteris was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after an alleged attack that left a man in his 50s hospitalised on Christmas Day.

Robert Lea, known to friends and family as Speedy, suffered life-threatening injuries after the suspected assault in Station Street.

More than £500 has been raised in just 14 hours for the “true gentleman with a heart of gold” after a GoFundMe page was set up by Anita Evans, who has lived next to Speedy since 1977.

She said: “Robert has lived in Chatteris most of his life round Burnsfield Estate next door to me. We’ve grown up with all the family.”

“He is the most kind-hearted person going and would help anyone if he could. He is a true West Ham supporter, and likes a couple of pints down the working men’s club at weekends.

“He is a true gentleman with a heart of gold and wouldn’t hurt a fly.”

The money will go towards paying for Speedy’s family’s travel costs to and from the hospital, and some of it may be used as a donation to Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

A police spokesman said: “We were called at 10.10am on Tuesday (December 25) with reports an injured man had been found in Station Street, Chatteris.

“The victim, a man in his 50s, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

“An 18-year-old man from Chatteris was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He has been released on bail until January 23.”

