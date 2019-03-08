Gallery

Steam vehicles, Morris dancers and live music just some of the attractions at March Steam and Vintage Show

The annual March Steam and Vintage Show took place at the auction field on Knight's End Road over the weekend of August 3-4, with families and friends attending to see a range of steam vehicles, vintage vehicles and other attractions, including a heavy horse demonstration. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

This year's March Steam and Vintage Show once again proved successful over the weekend.

Held at the auction field on Knight's End Road between August 3-4, crowds flocked to witness a host of steam vehicles, vintage commercial vehicles and other attractions, including a heavy horse demonstration.

As well as this, live entertainment was on offer alongside a wall of death for motorcyclists riding at high speeds and challenging heights.

"It was a very well-attended event," a spokesman said.

"We had vintage commercial vehicles, motorbikes, caravans, archery, Morris dancers and rock bands 'Three of a Kind' and 'Dean & Friends'.

"There was a good selection from the show; members of the public took photos and asked questions."

Plans for next year's event are already getting underway, which include a country pursuit and a free transport service to and from the auction field.

"We are looking at having a free bus from the town to the field," the spokesman added.

"We are also looking at having two arenas, including a dog agility show, and a few more country pursuits, incorporating clay pigeon shooting or horse jumping."

Organisers would like to thank Steve Neugebauer of Fen View Motors for providing vehicles and helping with the running of the event.

