Youth radio station handed over £9,500 in lottery funding to continue its work
PUBLISHED: 15:12 14 December 2020 | UPDATED: 17:40 14 December 2020
A youth radio station will cash from the National Lottery Fund to continue its work.
Fenland Youth Radio, based in Whittlesey, was handed a total of £9,638.
Steve Barclay, the MP for north east Cambridgeshire, recently popped into the station to present the cash and also have a chat on air.
He said: “This is a tremendous project that was set up during the first lockdown and has gone from strength to strength.
“This money will go a long way and enable the team to engage with more people in the community both young and old and develop further projects like the current work encouraging disabled youngsters to have a voice and working to develop their own show.
In September, Fenland Youth Radio announced that it had appointed 21-year-old David Carr as its station manager as it aims to continue developing.
For more information visit www.fenlandyouthradio.com.
