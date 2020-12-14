Advanced search

Youth radio station handed lottery funding to continue its work

PUBLISHED: 15:12 14 December 2020 | UPDATED: 15:12 14 December 2020

MP Steve Barclay hands over a check for over £9,500 to Fenland Youth Radio from the National Lottery Fund. In the background is station manager David Carr (L) and Aaron Gray (R). Pictures: Steve Barclay MP

MP Steve Barclay hands over a check for over £9,500 to Fenland Youth Radio from the National Lottery Fund. In the background is station manager David Carr (L) and Aaron Gray (R). Pictures: Steve Barclay MP

Archant

A youth radio station has received over £9,500 from the National Lottery Fund.

Steve Barclay, MP for noth east Cambridgeshire, visited Fenland Youth Radio. He presented them with a cheque for £9,638 from the National Lottery Fund. Pictures: Steve Barclay MPSteve Barclay, MP for noth east Cambridgeshire, visited Fenland Youth Radio. He presented them with a cheque for £9,638 from the National Lottery Fund. Pictures: Steve Barclay MP

Fenland Youth Radio, based in Whittlesey, was handed a total of £9,638 to continue its work.

Steve Barclay, the MP for north east Cambridgeshire, recently popped into the station to present the cash and also have a chat on air.

He said: “This is a tremendous project that was set up during the first lockdown and has gone from strength to strength.

“This money will go a long way and enable the team to engage with more people in the community both young and old and develop further projects like the current work encouraging disabled youngsters to have a voice and working to develop their own show.

Steve Barclay, MP for noth east Cambridgeshire, visited Fenland Youth Radio. He presented them with a cheque for £9,638 from the National Lottery Fund. Pictures: MP Steve BarclaySteve Barclay, MP for noth east Cambridgeshire, visited Fenland Youth Radio. He presented them with a cheque for £9,638 from the National Lottery Fund. Pictures: MP Steve Barclay

In September, Fenland Youth Radio announced that it had appointed 21-year-old David Carr as its station manager as it aims to continue developing.

For more information visit www.fenlandyouthradio.com.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Hares boss describes ‘hardest period’ of his managerial career to date

March Town boss Arran Duke (right) admits the Covid-19 pandemic has been the toughest test of his managerial career so far as he looks to refocus his players on their promotion push. Mark Warren (left), assistant manager, accompanies Duke on the touchline. Picture: IAN CARTER

Youth radio station handed lottery funding to continue its work

MP Steve Barclay hands over a check for over £9,500 to Fenland Youth Radio from the National Lottery Fund. In the background is station manager David Carr (L) and Aaron Gray (R). Pictures: Steve Barclay MP

Councils raise concerns over A142 congestion as AD plant extension is considered

Some of the 3-D views put forward by Pretoria Energy as they seek planning permission to extend the AD plant at Mepal. Traffic on the A142 has been raised by local councils during consultations. Picture; PRETORIA ENERGY

Villagers buoyed as Santa’s sleigh spreads festive cheer

Santa returned to Doddington this year as part of his annual tour through the village, as residents turned out in force during the weekend visit. Picture: DODDINGTON CARNIVAL AND SPORTS COMMITTEE

Stolen digger returned to owner in under 24 hours

A mini digger that was stolen in Fenland was found and returned to its owner in less than 24 hours. Picture: POLICING FENLAND