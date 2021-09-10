News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
MP pleased with progress of rail station upgrade

Daniel Mason

Published: 12:21 PM September 10, 2021   
Steve Barclay on a visit to March railway station upgrade

MP Steve Barclay said he was pleased with what he saw as upgrade work continues at March railway station. - Credit: Steve Barclay MP

Steve Barclay was pleased to see upgrade work continuing at March railway station as part of a multi-million pound scheme. 

The NE Cambs MP visited the station to see how the project is moving on, where demolition work started last month. 

Mr Barclay said: “It was good to see first-hand the £1.66 million station building upgrade at March which is making excellent progress.    

“I shall look forward to returning again when the work is complete.” 

A new open plan ticket hall and waiting area, shops, modern and accessible toilets and an extended car and bike park are planned as part of the upgrade. 

Steve Barclay speaks to staff at March railway station as it continues upgrade work

The work at March railway station, due to finish by the end of this year, is part of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority’s £9.5m Fenland stations regeneration programme. 

You may also want to watch:

Mr Barclay added: “The new facilities will make for a much more welcoming site for visitors and commuters.   

“This is another example of the investment that is being made in our transport infrastructure, alongside projects like the Guyhirn roundabout improvements and the new £32 million King’s Dyke crossing.” 

The planned facilities as part of the March station upgrades were decided following surveys from the public.

A spokesperson for the Combined Authority said last month: “The upgrade at March rail station is to help more people use trains for longer journeys instead of commuting by car."   

Steve Barclay during a visit to upgrade work at March railway station

The old training building at March railway station has also been demolished by local company MK Demolition and Reclaim.   

When the work was announced last year, Greater Anglia said the work was in line with a public consultation and had received funding support from the Combined Authority. 

Greater Anglia said it had been driven by Fenland District Council on behalf of the Hereward Community Rail Partnership to pursue with the project. 

The partnership was set up to improve passenger facilities at the three Fenland stations – Manea, March and Whittlesea – along the Ely to Peterborough Hereward Line. 

Under the Fenland stations regeneration project, Greater Anglia has installed new waiting shelters at Manea and Whittlesea, new cycle facilities at March and completed feasibility studies and outline designs for new car parks at all three stations.   

