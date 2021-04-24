Published: 11:00 AM April 24, 2021

MP Steve Barclay (second from right) said he is feeling "optimistic" for plans to develop Estover pavilion and playing fields into a sporting hub for Fenland after a visit. - Credit: Steve Barclay MP

NE Cambs MP Steve Barclay shared his optimism for the future of Estover pavilion and playing fields after his latest visit.

Mr Barclay met up with Gerry Roe, secretary of March Town FC and director of March Town FC Estover CIC who run the facility, and Katie Critchley of the Cambridgeshire FA.

The MP discussed Estover’s bid to the Football Foundation for a full-size 3G pitch, as well as their ambition to make the site a sporting hub for Fenland.

Mr Barclay said: “Plans have been discussed for a number of years but, despite Covid, progress continues.

MP Steve Barclay (left)) said he is feeling "optimistic" for plans to develop Estover pavilion and playing fields into a sporting hub for Fenland after a visit. Mr Barclay is pictured with Gerry Roe and Rob Chapman, directors of March Town FC Estover CIC which runs the facility. - Credit: Steve Barclay MP

“They’re in it for the long-term and understand that it will take time to grow a site of the calibre they want.

“We came close to agreeing funding from the FA Facilities Fund a few years ago, but with a new pavilion and a clear plan for the future, I feel optimistic.”

In 2018, Mr Barclay had agreed a £650,000 grant for Estover through the FA Facilities Fund, the Premier League and the government to provide a new 3G pitch.