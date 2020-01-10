MP Steve Barclay says full review is being conducted after serious assault on officer by two inmates at HMP Whitemoor in March

MP Steve Barclay has said a full review is being conducted following yesterday's serious assault at HMP Whitemoor.

It comes after counter terrorism police were called to the March prison following an attack on a prison officer by two inmates on January 9.

Five members of staff who went to the rescue of the officer were later taken to hospital.

In a Facebook post, MP Barclay said: "Many constituents will have been concerned at the news of a serious incident at HMP Whitemoor yesterday.

"A full review is being conducted. I spoke last night with the prison officer who was attacked,with the executive director of Her Majesty's Prison and Probation Service (who has overall management responsibility for HMP Whitemoor) and with the prisons minister.

"I will also be visiting the prison soon to discuss any lessons learnt from this incident with staff and the Prison Officers Association representative.

"This will be a worrying time particularly for staff and their families at HMP Whitemoor. Our thoughts are with all people affected by this incident and I remain closely in touch with those involved."