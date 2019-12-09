Video

General Election 2019: Conservatives' Steve Barclay answers my 10 questions - Harry Rutter

We caught up with Steve Barclay of the Conservatives ahead of the general election on Thursday, December 12. Picture: Harry Rutter/Archant Harry Rutter/Archant

Following my previous general election opinion pieces, I caught up with the NE Cambs candidates for a sit-down interview.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

I prepared 10 questions for each of them and listened to what they had to say. Feel free to use this as an opportunity to learn more about each person.

In this video I caught up with the Conservatives' Steve Barclay. We met for breakfast at Fontanella's restaurant in Whittlesey.

To read more about Steve, click here.