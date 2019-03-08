General Election 2019: Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay hit by critics after Twitter video on Premier League players

Steve Barclay was hit by a wave of criticism on social media after posting a perhaps rather unusual video as build-up to the General Election intensifies.

Do we want more players in the @PremierLeague from Brazil, Argentina or Africa compared to the EU? Or more English qualified players to strengthen the national team @FA? What would you rather see? The key opportunity of Brexit is that we will get to decide ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/QSJ6jwjfpY — Steve Barclay (@SteveBarclay) November 14, 2019

The Brexit Secretary asked his Twitter followers whether they would like to see more players from Africa, Brazil, Argentina and elsewhere play in the Premier League compared to the EU as part of controlling immigration.

He also wondered if "more English qualified players" would strengthen the national team, claiming that players should be brought in based on talent rather than where they are from.

Reacting to the video, one user said: "I have plenty of respect for you, but this is absolutely rubbish."

Another said: "Is that the best you can come up with?"

One person thought a relevant pun was the best way to react, and said: "Stop lying Barclay; this is your red card moment."

There was some support for the idea, as one user commented: "Finally, the benefit of #Brexit".

Mr Barclay has been MP for NE Cambs since 2010. Other candidates for the 2019 election are: Rupert Moss-Ecardt (Lib Dem), Susan Johnson (Green) and Diane Boyd (Labour)