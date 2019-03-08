Advanced search

Bailey "helps put Brexit in context - he seems more interested in a walk than my updates on the backstop" says Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay

PUBLISHED: 11:39 14 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:53 14 October 2019

“At home, Bailey our dog helps put Brexit in context,” says Steve Barclay. “He seems more interested in a walk than my updates on the backstop

"At home, Bailey our dog helps put Brexit in context," says Steve Barclay. "He seems more interested in a walk than my updates on the backstop" Picture; STEVE BAILEY

Archant

He may or may not be days away from delivering Brexit by October 31, but MP Steve Barclay has taken comfort in 'man's best friend' to put matters into perspective.

The Brexit Secretary and NE Cambs MP posted a photo on his blog today of his beloved dog Bailey looking wistfully at his owner making a TV appearance.

"At home, Bailey our dog helps put Brexit in context," wrote the minister. "He seems more interested in a walk than my updates on the backstop.

"I think he may be right."

On his blog, Mr Barclay writes: "In my role as Brexit Secretary I have been involved in detailed negotiations across a range of European capitals from Copenhagen and Helsinki to Madrid and Warsaw, as we try to secure a deal.

You may also want to watch:

"Most people locally tell me they want Parliament to get on with it, as many MPs promised. I agree and will do everything possible to get Brexit done so that we can focus on our NHS, extra police officers, and levelling up investment in the Fens."

His blog covers more local topics pointing out when gritter lorries get out on our roads there will be a new addition to the fleet serving our local area this year named after Scotty's Little Soldiers.

"It is a local military charity that supports bereaved British forces children and is named after Corporal Lee Scott, who lost his life whilst serving our country in Afghanistan," says the MP.

"Lee was born and raised in Fenland. I was pleased to help with a request to get a new gritter lorry named in his honour, so do look out for it when you see them next out on the roads and give it a wave."

He also praises the work of teachers pointing out that the "impact they have on young people is lasting, as I see first hand from my own two young children.

"We are prioritising support for schools in Government, and locally I am working with the national Education Opportunity Area scheme which we secured last year. It is one of just twelve in the country so it is a jewel in the crown for raising standards in our area."

FOOTNOTE: Bailey is a Hungarian Viszla and according to experts "can suffer from selective hearing and known to be stubborn at times'.

Most Read

Young driver escapes serious injury after her car leaves the A605 at Whittlesey and hits a lamp post

Aftermath of the crash at Whittlesey when a car hit a lamp post. The driver escaped serious injury. Picture; FEN COPS

Organisers call off Perkins Great Eastern Run after reports of man acting suspiciously in area

Assistant Chief Constable, Dan Vajzovic was among the thousands of runners ready to take part in Great Easter Run that was called off half an hour before the start time. Also in the photo the pacers ready to play their part in the Great Eastern Run. Pictture; GREAT EASTERN RUN/CAMBS POLICE

LETTER: ‘It seems quite clear that a small minority is not doing the “right thing”’ says county councillor on tractor drivers

Accident involving tractor in Haddenham last week prompted a response from Cllr Bill Hunt about tractor drivers in general. He is emphatic he is not commenting on this particular incident. Picture' GILL MARCHANT.

Guests arriving for the 2019 annual Fenland Enterprise Business Awards (FEBA) held in March earlier this month

Guests arriving at the 2019 Fenland Enterprise Business Awards. The event was held at March Braza Club on Friday October 4. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Driver arrested after 135mph police chase on A14

Police arrested a driver on the A14 after they reportedly drove at 135mph and were in possession of a firearm Picture: NSRAPT

Most Read

Young driver escapes serious injury after her car leaves the A605 at Whittlesey and hits a lamp post

Aftermath of the crash at Whittlesey when a car hit a lamp post. The driver escaped serious injury. Picture; FEN COPS

Organisers call off Perkins Great Eastern Run after reports of man acting suspiciously in area

Assistant Chief Constable, Dan Vajzovic was among the thousands of runners ready to take part in Great Easter Run that was called off half an hour before the start time. Also in the photo the pacers ready to play their part in the Great Eastern Run. Pictture; GREAT EASTERN RUN/CAMBS POLICE

LETTER: ‘It seems quite clear that a small minority is not doing the “right thing”’ says county councillor on tractor drivers

Accident involving tractor in Haddenham last week prompted a response from Cllr Bill Hunt about tractor drivers in general. He is emphatic he is not commenting on this particular incident. Picture' GILL MARCHANT.

Guests arriving for the 2019 annual Fenland Enterprise Business Awards (FEBA) held in March earlier this month

Guests arriving at the 2019 Fenland Enterprise Business Awards. The event was held at March Braza Club on Friday October 4. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Driver arrested after 135mph police chase on A14

Police arrested a driver on the A14 after they reportedly drove at 135mph and were in possession of a firearm Picture: NSRAPT

Latest from the Cambs Times

Bailey “helps put Brexit in context - he seems more interested in a walk than my updates on the backstop” says Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay

“At home, Bailey our dog helps put Brexit in context,” says Steve Barclay. “He seems more interested in a walk than my updates on the backstop

Police stop Cambridgeshire teen in street on suspicion of drugs misuse and find him in possession of HUGE knife

This huge blade was found on a teenager in Cambridgeshire on Friday, October 11. Picture: Twitter/@CambsCops

Murder investigation launched after stabbing in Eaton Socon

A forensic tent and police tape were in place at the scene. Picture: ARCHANT

Young driver escapes serious injury after her car leaves the A605 at Whittlesey and hits a lamp post

Aftermath of the crash at Whittlesey when a car hit a lamp post. The driver escaped serious injury. Picture; FEN COPS

Organisers call off Perkins Great Eastern Run after reports of man acting suspiciously in area

Assistant Chief Constable, Dan Vajzovic was among the thousands of runners ready to take part in Great Easter Run that was called off half an hour before the start time. Also in the photo the pacers ready to play their part in the Great Eastern Run. Pictture; GREAT EASTERN RUN/CAMBS POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists