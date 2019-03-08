Bailey "helps put Brexit in context - he seems more interested in a walk than my updates on the backstop" says Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay

"At home, Bailey our dog helps put Brexit in context," says Steve Barclay. "He seems more interested in a walk than my updates on the backstop" Picture; STEVE BAILEY Archant

He may or may not be days away from delivering Brexit by October 31, but MP Steve Barclay has taken comfort in 'man's best friend' to put matters into perspective.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Brexit Secretary and NE Cambs MP posted a photo on his blog today of his beloved dog Bailey looking wistfully at his owner making a TV appearance.

"At home, Bailey our dog helps put Brexit in context," wrote the minister. "He seems more interested in a walk than my updates on the backstop.

"I think he may be right."

On his blog, Mr Barclay writes: "In my role as Brexit Secretary I have been involved in detailed negotiations across a range of European capitals from Copenhagen and Helsinki to Madrid and Warsaw, as we try to secure a deal.

You may also want to watch:

"Most people locally tell me they want Parliament to get on with it, as many MPs promised. I agree and will do everything possible to get Brexit done so that we can focus on our NHS, extra police officers, and levelling up investment in the Fens."

His blog covers more local topics pointing out when gritter lorries get out on our roads there will be a new addition to the fleet serving our local area this year named after Scotty's Little Soldiers.

"It is a local military charity that supports bereaved British forces children and is named after Corporal Lee Scott, who lost his life whilst serving our country in Afghanistan," says the MP.

"Lee was born and raised in Fenland. I was pleased to help with a request to get a new gritter lorry named in his honour, so do look out for it when you see them next out on the roads and give it a wave."

He also praises the work of teachers pointing out that the "impact they have on young people is lasting, as I see first hand from my own two young children.

"We are prioritising support for schools in Government, and locally I am working with the national Education Opportunity Area scheme which we secured last year. It is one of just twelve in the country so it is a jewel in the crown for raising standards in our area."

FOOTNOTE: Bailey is a Hungarian Viszla and according to experts "can suffer from selective hearing and known to be stubborn at times'.