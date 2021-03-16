News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Foundation donates £3,000 to MP Steve Barclay’s Read to Succeed

Harry Rutter

Published: 5:17 PM March 16, 2021   
Charitable foundation Clarion Futures has donated £3,000 to kick-start MP Steve Barclay’s Read to Succeed campaign. 

A charitable foundation has made a donation of £3,000 to kick-start MP Steve Barclay’s ‘Read to Succeed’ campaign to get more local children reading.  

Clarion Futures, the charitable foundation of Clarion Housing Group, handed over a cheque after donating £6,000 over the past two years.  

Mr Barclay said: “I visited Clarion Futures to receive their kind donation of £3,000 to kick-start this year’s campaign.  

“They have been a strong supporter of our community initiative, donating £6,000 over the past two years, and hundreds of children have benefitted from their support.” 

Phil Miles, director of Clarion Futures, said: “Given the impact of the pandemic on education, initiatives such as Read to Succeed have never been so important.  

“We’re proud to be supporting this inspiring project that will make such a difference to children across North East Cambridgeshire, helping to foster a lifelong love of reading.”  

The Read to Succeed campaign seeks to raise donations of new books from residents across North East Cambridgeshire.    

It was launched with the expectation that every year 4 pupil across the constituency will receive a new book. 

To make a donation, email: adam.fairbrother@parliament.uk  

