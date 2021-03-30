Published: 12:56 PM March 30, 2021 Updated: 1:12 PM March 30, 2021

MP Steve Barclay received £200 from Swann Edwards Architecture Ltd. as part of his 'Read to Succeed' campaign. - Credit: MP Steve Barclay

Architects boosted MP Steve Barclay’s campaign to get more children reading in the Fens.

The NE Cambs MP received £200 from Swann Edwards of Guyhirn for this year’s ‘Read to Succeed’ campaign.

Mr Barclay said: “Children often begin to read more independently around the age of eight or nine which is why we target year 4 to receive a new book to take home.

“I love to read, and when teachers raised with me the difficulty of encouraging children to read throughout the summer holidays and how many fail to make progress in their literacy skills during this period, I knew I must do what I could to help inspire a love for reading.

“This year with the disruption to education caused by the pandemic, it’s more important than ever.

“This year’s theme is Wild World Heroes and hopes to encourage children to stand up for the future of our planet.”

Earlier this month, Mr Barclay received £3,000 from Clarion Futures, the charitable foundation of Clarion Housing Group, for Read to Succeed.

The campaign, launched in 2016, hopes to ensure every year 4 pupil across the constituency will receive a new book.

To donate, email: adam.fairbrother@parliament.uk.