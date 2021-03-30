News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Boost for MP Steve Barclay's Read to Succeed campaign

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 12:56 PM March 30, 2021    Updated: 1:12 PM March 30, 2021
MP Steve Barclay receives cash boost for Read to Succeed

MP Steve Barclay received £200 from Swann Edwards Architecture Ltd. as part of his 'Read to Succeed' campaign. - Credit: MP Steve Barclay

 Architects boosted MP Steve Barclay’s campaign to get more children reading in the Fens.  

The NE Cambs MP received £200 from Swann Edwards of Guyhirn for this year’s ‘Read to Succeed’ campaign.  

Mr Barclay said: “Children often begin to read more independently around the age of eight or nine which is why we target year 4 to receive a new book to take home.    

“I love to read, and when teachers raised with me the difficulty of encouraging children to read throughout the summer holidays and how many fail to make progress in their literacy skills during this period, I knew I must do what I could to help inspire a love for reading.    

“This year with the disruption to education caused by the pandemic, it’s more important than ever.   

You may also want to watch:

“This year’s theme is Wild World Heroes and hopes to encourage children to stand up for the future of our planet.”  

Earlier this month, Mr Barclay received £3,000 from Clarion Futures, the charitable foundation of Clarion Housing Group, for Read to Succeed. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Major factory blaze ‘surrounded’ as firefighters gain control
  2. 2 Firefighters ‘running around like hell’ in bid to tackle factory blaze
  3. 3 50 fire fighters tackle Fens factory blaze
  1. 4 Vintage vehicles with 'deep significance' stolen in Cambs raid
  2. 5 Firefighters remain at scene of major factory blaze hours after it began
  3. 6 Criminals demand college and university pay ransom in cyber attack
  4. 7 Former councillor and council leader appears on Countdown
  5. 8 Roads and paths will close to keep spectators away from Boat Race
  6. 9 Here's how you can vote in this year's Cambs elections
  7. 10 'NHS here to help at Easter' ahead of bank holiday weekend

The campaign, launched in 2016, hopes to ensure every year 4 pupil across the constituency will receive a new book.  

To donate, email: adam.fairbrother@parliament.uk. 

Stephen Barclay
Fenland News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Stolen dog retrieved from Birmingham vets

Updated

Stolen puppy Miracle is back home

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
CCTV images of men in connection with aggravated burglary in Purls Bridge Drove, Manea

Gallery

Man, 70, knocked to ground, punched and kicked during home break-in

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Philip Griffiths, 34, of Parker Road, Wittering, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash

'Kindest, gentlest, honest, most caring man I've ever met' killed in...

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
March couple celebrate platinum wedding anniversary

Couple reflect on 70 years of 'fun and laughter'

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus