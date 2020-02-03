NE Cambs MP and Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay takes some Elgood's beer into 10 Downing Street to celebrate our departure from the EU

Steve Barclay farewell speech to his department colleagues.

It was not quite a 'bring a bottle' party but when NE Cambs MP Steve Barclay popped into Downing Street on Friday night, he took with him some Elgood's beer.

Day tripper Steve Barclay on train to Sunderland for an impromptu Cabinet meeting.

The MP and Brexit Secretary was with Prime Minister Boris Johnson to celebrate our departure from Europe.

Earlier he said he had hoped to be in his constituency on the day "raising a pint "of British beer from my local brewer, Elgood's Brewery".

His plans changed as he went to Sunderland with the PM for a cabinet meeting and on Friday evening was with colleagues and pro-Brexiteers for a low-key party.

Day tripper Steve Barclay Wetherspoons chairman Tim Martin.

Elgoods beer was not out of place for a menu that included canapes of shortbread topped with Shropshire blue cheese, filet of lamb, roast beef and Yorkshire pudding and a ploughman's selection of English cheddar and pickle.

"It was a historic day," said Mr Barclay. "At 11pm on Friday the UK is a sovereign country once again. "Let's move forward as a united country with optimism for the future."

It concluded a busy week for the minister that included a farewell speech to his department staff yesterday.

And a glass of beer with Tim Martin, chairman of Wetherspoons.