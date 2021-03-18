Published: 4:52 PM March 18, 2021

NE Cambs MP Steve Barclay visited Little Acre Fen Pocket Park in Chatteris to see how it has developed and what its plans are for the future. - Credit: Steve Barclay MP

Steve Barclay said he was pleased to see one of Fenland’s parks continuing to grow as part of a visit.

The NE Cambs MP visited Little Acre Fen Pocket Park in Chatteris on March 12 to learn about current plans and what the park looks to achieve in future.

Mr Barclay said: “Lockdown has kept us close to home and, across the country, more people have been walking and enjoying their local parks, gardens and footpaths.

“The same has happened at the Little Acre Fen Pocket Park which has seen an increase in visitors who can walk from the park to the nature reserve in Somersham.

MP Steve Barclay with other members of Little Acre Fen Pocket Park in Chatteris. - Credit: Steve Barclay MP

“The Friends of the park have been working with the town council, which owns the site, to turn it into a community park and it is starting to grow and flourish.”

Since Chatteris Town Council bought the park around two years ago, the park has become popular for lockdown walks and now boasts features such as footpaths, fruit trees and a statue of the Fen Tiger.

MP Steve Barclay was "very enthusiastic" to see the progress made by Little Acre Fen Pocket Park in Chatteris and learn about its future plans. - Credit: Steve Barclay MP

Ian Mason, chairman of Friends of Little Acre Fen Pocket Park (FLAPP), said: “He was very encouraging and enthusiastic of what he saw and thought it was something he could look into to develop more.”

FLAPP are hoping to organise a guided tour for members of the public on June 18.