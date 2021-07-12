News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
MP happy to meet 'sports stars of the future' at cricket tournament

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 12:42 PM July 12, 2021    Updated: 12:52 PM July 12, 2021
MP Steve Barclay visited March Town Cricket Club as it held an ECB Dynamos tournament

MP Steve Barclay met potential cricket stars of the future and showed some of his cricketing skills at a junior tournament. 

Mr Barclay visited March Town Cricket Club on Sunday, July 11 as the club hosted the first English Cricket Board Dynamos tournament in Cambridgeshire.

Over 80 players from March and other clubs across the Fens took part in the tournament at The Avenue on Burrowmoor Road. 

Mr Barclay said: “The sports stars of the future start with grassroots sport so it was fantastic to see so many eight to 11-year old boys and girls at March. 

“This is a specially designed format and Fenland was the first area chosen in East Anglia.  

“Thanks to Neil Liversedge, Les Mills and all the team at March Town Cricket Club, and the parents and carers who brought children along with teams from March, Wisbech, Ely, Haddenham and Sutton cricket clubs.” 

Dynamos cricket provides children with a chance to develop their social and movement skills by applying them in ‘countdown cricket’ matches. 

For more information on the Dynamos cricket programme, visit: https://www.ecb.co.uk/play/dynamoscricket.  

