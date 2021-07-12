MP happy to meet 'sports stars of the future' at cricket tournament
- Credit: Steve Barclay MP
MP Steve Barclay met potential cricket stars of the future and showed some of his cricketing skills at a junior tournament.
Mr Barclay visited March Town Cricket Club on Sunday, July 11 as the club hosted the first English Cricket Board Dynamos tournament in Cambridgeshire.
Over 80 players from March and other clubs across the Fens took part in the tournament at The Avenue on Burrowmoor Road.
Mr Barclay said: “The sports stars of the future start with grassroots sport so it was fantastic to see so many eight to 11-year old boys and girls at March.
“This is a specially designed format and Fenland was the first area chosen in East Anglia.
“Thanks to Neil Liversedge, Les Mills and all the team at March Town Cricket Club, and the parents and carers who brought children along with teams from March, Wisbech, Ely, Haddenham and Sutton cricket clubs.”
Dynamos cricket provides children with a chance to develop their social and movement skills by applying them in ‘countdown cricket’ matches.
For more information on the Dynamos cricket programme, visit: https://www.ecb.co.uk/play/dynamoscricket.
