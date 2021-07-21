Published: 9:06 AM July 21, 2021

This motocross bike was stolen during an aggravated burglary in March on Monday, May 3. - Credit: Policing Fenland Facebook page

Thieves loaded a motocross bike into a stolen Volkswagen Golf during a violent aggravated burglary, it has emerged.

A 17-year-old suffered serious facial injuries when he disturbed a group stealing his bike from a garage in West End, March.

Police have renewed their appeal for information and released further details of the vehicle used during the incident, which happened on Monday, May 3.

A post on the Policing Fenland Facebook page said: “We now know that the suspects loaded the stolen motocross bike into a dark blue 19-plate Volkswagen Golf that was parked on Elliott Road.

“This vehicle was stolen earlier on the same evening from an address at Slade Way in Chatteris.”

The victim disturbed a group of four suspects as they stole his orange and grey KTM 350cc SXF motocross bike.

The suspect group then attacked him with a baseball bat.

They are believed to be teenagers or young adults, aged approximately between 14 and 20 years old.

Anyone who has recently been offered a KTM motocross bike, knows of anyone who now owns one or has any information about who is responsible is urged to contact police.

It can be reported using the webchat function quoting reference number 35/26713/21.