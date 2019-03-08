Advanced search

Custom Kahn-converted Range Rover worth more than £110,000 new stolen in suspected keyless theft in Guyhirn

PUBLISHED: 17:18 23 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:18 23 April 2019

John Embling’s custom Kahn Design-converted Range Rover Autobiography stolen from his Guyhirn home. Picture: JOHN EMBLING

A custom Range Rover worth more than £110,000 new has been stolen in a suspected keyless theft in Guyhirn overnight.

John Embling, who used to run Emblings Coaches, went outside this morning (April 23) to find his “pride and joy” had been taken from his High Road home driveway.

The black Range Rover Autobiography has been modified by London-based vehicle customisers Kahn Design – boasting a custom grill, spoiler and exhaust system.

The easily-recognisable vehicle has red stripes around the black paintwork and a full red leather interior. People should look out for the registration plate, R2 JWE.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We have received a report of a Range Rover vehicle being stolen. No arrests have been made and an investigation has been launched.”

A keyless entry theft sees someone using a device to mirror the signal of the driver's key to gain entry to the vehicle without causing any damage.

Mr Embling said: “I am absolutely gutted. The car is top spec and it is my pride and joy. It has got Kahn Design badges around the car so it is recognisable.

“I came back from March in it [the car] yesterday (April 22) at around 6.30pm so it was taken any time between then and the following morning.”

Mr Embling has been told by one of his friends that the one-of-a-kind luxury car was spotted in Peterborough early this morning (April 23).

Anyone with information about the incident should contact police by calling 101, quoting crime reference number 35/27886/19, or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.

