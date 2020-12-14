Stolen digger returned to owner in under 24 hours
PUBLISHED: 10:50 14 December 2020 | UPDATED: 10:50 14 December 2020
Archant
A stolen mini digger was found and returned to its owner in less than 24 hours.
Fenland Police said that “technology once again foiled bungling thieves who decided they wanted to steal this digger.”
They added “we caught up with them pretty quickly before they were able to use it for any planned home improvements.
“It was recovered and returned back to its rightful owner in less than 24 hours.”
