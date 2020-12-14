Advanced search

Stolen digger returned to owner in under 24 hours

PUBLISHED: 10:50 14 December 2020 | UPDATED: 10:50 14 December 2020

A mini digger that was stolen in Fenland was found and returned to its owner in less than 24 hours. Picture: POLICING FENLAND

A mini digger that was stolen in Fenland was found and returned to its owner in less than 24 hours. Picture: POLICING FENLAND

A stolen mini digger was found and returned to its owner in less than 24 hours.

Fenland Police said that “technology once again foiled bungling thieves who decided they wanted to steal this digger.”

They added “we caught up with them pretty quickly before they were able to use it for any planned home improvements.

“It was recovered and returned back to its rightful owner in less than 24 hours.”

